Second Greenbrier church monitored for virus exposure

As many in the public eye have acknowledged, bouncing back from the novel coronavirus pandemic that continues to plague the country will be neither easy nor quick. Every time the virus is tamped down in one spot, a new spike seems to erupt in another.
A Greenbrier County health official told The Register-Herald on Thursday that contact tracing connected to victims of a COVID-19 outbreak at Graystone Baptist Church in Fairlea had nearly concluded. But the very next day, the health department announced via social media that it was monitoring a new “exposure” — though apparently not a separate outbreak — at a second area church.
The tally of new virus cases linked to Graystone had not increased from the 33 reported earlier in the week, Greenbrier County health officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison said in the Thursday interview. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county numbered 44, she said.
Morrison explained that disparities between county and state infection totals are understandable, given that there often is a lag in laboratory reports reaching the state Department of Health and Human Resources. She said another factor in those variations is the need to exclude (from the county’s total) results from people living in another state or county but who were tested in Greenbrier.
According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, three of the people who were recently diagnosed in Greenbrier County are now hospitalized. That report also noted that 104 members of the Graystone congregation had been tested as of Friday.
While the Graystone outbreak appeared to be on the wane at the time of Dr. Morrison’s Thursday interview for this article, on Friday afternoon the health department announced the possible COVID-19 exposure in the second church, saying it was being closely followed.
The second church was not identified in the Facebook announcement, but the health department — which was closed Friday due to the West Virginia Day holiday — indicated that everyone who was potentially affected already had been notified by the church.
State health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp followed up on the local announcement later Friday, declaring in Gov. Jim Justice’s regular 1 p.m. press briefing, “This is not a new outbreak.”
She said the situation with the second church was merely an exposure stemming from the outbreak at Graystone.
“Some of the congregation members from a second church were exposed to individuals who became ill from the first church," Slemp said. “So we have simply been making sure we’ve notified all of those individuals that might have been potentially exposed and the church has been closed for the next couple weeks of services just in case anyone were to develop illness there, and then they’re doing cleaning at the church."
Slemp added that unless “there is a clear public need to know,” identities of churches and other facilities involved in a health issue typically are not revealed.
State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who is a Presbyterian pastor, sympathized with demands on social media that the second church be identified.
Responding to a comment on his public Facebook page Friday, Baldwin posted that he was certain an announcement of the name of the church would be forthcoming, noting that Greenbrier County’s health department had done so previously, though some counties have not.
“You’re right; transparency keeps us safer,” he posted.
Although contact tracing connected to the Graystone outbreak appeared to be winding down at the time she spoke on Thursday, Morrison said the health department was still monitoring symptoms for people who chose not to be tested even though they may have been exposed to the virus. Those people are self-quarantining, she said.
Morrison said the health department was able to handle the large quantity of contact tracing connected to the outbreak without reaching out to other resources. A small team of five or six tracers — which included the department’s nursing staff, a national guardsman and, on occasion, Morrison herself — placed telephone calls to “several hundred” people, she said.
Those contacted included members of Graystone Baptist and others who attended services at the church while the virus was circulating, along with their family members and others with whom they had been in close contact since the dates in question.
Morrison noted that Graystone provided the health department its membership roster and — where available — telephone numbers for attendees at church services during the time in question.
“If we had trouble reaching people, (the church) would help get other phone numbers for us to try or have the person call us,” Morrison said.
Church leaders also informed the congregation about the outbreak and the need to cooperate with the contact tracing process, she said.
“For the most part, people cooperate with the contact tracing effort,” Morrison said. “The initial reaction for most of them is a fear they’re in trouble.”
Once reassured they are not in trouble, nearly all are cooperative, she said.
“They’re all for giving us information once we get past that,” she said.
Morrison noted that before this outbreak — which was first publicly revealed on June 12 — leaders of several area churches that were contemplating reopening called the health department for advice on how to do so safely.
“We also had a community call with many churches and recommended safety measures they could take,” she said.
Among the recommended measures were avoiding congregational singing, removing pew Bibles in favor of asking congregants to bring their own from home, wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines.
The health department is continuing to educate the public about this virus and the best practices to follow to keep from contracting it, Morrison said.
“We are very involved,” she emphasized.
In making the decision to proceed with this year’s State Fair of West Virginia in spite of the pandemic, only to reverse that decision less than a week later due to the alarming spike in the local infection rate, the fair’s board of directors consulted with the health department, Morrison confirmed.
“The state fair was very proactive all along,” she said. “They spoke with us and with the state for guidance. They had a good plan to proceed with the fair very responsibly and to be as safe as possible. They were very much handling it until this outbreak changed things.”
There are also several COVID-19 cases in West Virginia that have been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach.
In a separate Thursday post on Facebook, the Greenbrier County Health Department encouraged all travelers returning from that area to consider getting a COVID-19 test, in addition to self-monitoring for symptoms and always wearing a mask in public.
