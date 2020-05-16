Wyoming County Health Department has confirmed the second case of COVID-19.
The case has been reported to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, according to a Wyoming County 911 Facebook post.
The county Health Department is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol, including contact tracing and assistance to anyone who may have been exposed.
As of May 14, the Wyoming County Health Department had tested 250 people.
Tests are conducted at the Pineville testing facility on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday only. A referral from a county physician is required.
Residents should continue following all recommended public health measures, including Gov. Jim Justice's safer-at-home order, wearing a face mask/covering when in public, social distancing (maintaining at least six feet from others), avoiding crowds, frequent hand washing, and frequent cleaning of heavily used surfaces, such as door knobs, keyboards, countertops, among others.