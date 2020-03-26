The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Thursday night confirmed 27 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including a second case in Raleigh County, have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count at 76.
In addition to Raleigh County, new cases were identified by the DHHR in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.
Independent of the DHHR report, the Greenbrier County Health Department reported Thursday that health workers had detected a case in Greenbrier County.
The state breakdown of cases by county, according to the DHHR’s tally, are four individuals from Berkeley County, four from Harrison County, five from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 15 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, two from Marion County, three from Marshall County, one from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 24 from Monongalia County, one from Ohio County, one from Preston County, two from Putnam County, two from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County, and two from Wood County.