A 49-year-old lieutenant serving at the Northern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility died Saturday while hospitalized for Covid-19.
Lt. Delmar Dean became the second correctional officer to die from the highly infectious disease, having battled Covid-19 for several months.
Dean had been with the W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for more than two decades.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the death during Monday’s Covid-19 media briefing, pausing to ask his fellow West Virginians to join him in mourning Dean’s passing.
Dean, of Weirton, served with DCR for 26 years. A 1990 graduate of Hampshire High School in Romney, he is survived by his wife of 15 years and their two daughters, ages 13 and 10. Funeral services are planned for Wednesday in Weirton.
Dean’s death follows that of Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, who had served at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County since 1998. Rustemeyer died Jan. 2, also while receiving treatment for Covid-19. DCR has had 725 positive tests results among staff, including contract employees, with 14 active cases as of Sunday.