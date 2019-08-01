While patch collecting and trading has become an American scouting tradition, neckerchiefs are a more common accessory for international Scouts.
"When I went to Dallas, I learned that neckerchiefs were more World Jamboree specific," said Phillip Bolt, director of trauma services at Raleigh General Hospital.
After Bolt returned from the jamboree planning meeting in Texas last November, he and other Raleigh General officials decided they should offer neckerchiefs for the Scouts during the 24th World Scout Jamboree.
The special edition Raleigh General Hospital maroon neckerchief, lined with hunter green trim, says, "Keeping you physically strong."
"If the Scouts have to come to the hospital, they're going to miss some part of their activity or experience," Bolt explained. "Our ER nurse hands them (a neckerchief) as soon as they come in, which takes their mind off, to some degree, what they're going through."
The small cloth carries significance, Bolt said.
"They've got something that only a handful of people will ever have."
Neckerchiefs are just one of many ways the hospital has shown its support of national and international Scouts this year and in years past.
"Raleigh General Hospital partnered with the Summit back in 2014, after the first Jamboree to try and better streamline services," Bolt said. "We wanted to give them a resource for health care, so they have a go-to facility."
Since then, the hospital has established a clinic on the mountain, which is equipped with supplies from Raleigh General and staffed by volunteers not only during jamborees, but also every summer during Scout camps.
During jamborees, Bolt said Scout liaisons are at the hospital 24/7, and a hospital representative is at the Summit 14 hours a day.
"If we have someone admitted, they can help with getting in touch with loved ones in other countries, accessing medical records, medical histories, etc.," Bolt said. "It lends to continuity of care. It allows for a free flow of information, back and forth."
This year marked the first World Jamboree at the Summit, so the hospital staff had to anticipate an influx of 45,000 Scouts.
"We've been planning with them for a year and a half. We've been involved in their planning process to make sure their health care needs are met."
The hospital's managers also participated in cultural sensitivity training, to better understand health care expectations from other parts of the world.
On site Wednesday at the Summit, Scout leaders recognized Raleigh General's dedication to the health and wellbeing of the Scouts. The hospital is recognized as the "preferred medical provider" for the Summit.
"Our hospital devotes a lot of resources — staff and medical supplies," Bolt said. "Our employees are eager to care for those folks."
He said he's happy to give families thousands of miles away the peace of mind that their children are being well cared for.
"It just reaffirms to me that Raleigh General Hospital is doing the right thing — that we're meeting our mission and our vision to be the leader in health care in the region, and provide quality health care for folks we're responsible for in the community.
"It's not just a mission and vision in print. We live that."
