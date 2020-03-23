In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all West Virginia Schools will be closed until at least March 27, according to the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE).
In the interim, the WVDE says distributing meals to students is their “number one priority.”
One bus driver told The Register-Herald that students of all ages are reporting to distribution sites to receive these meals.
Middle and high school students are walking up to these sites to ensure that they receive food.
Last week Raleigh County Schools served approximately 22,000 meals to students at 30 sites, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price told The Register-Herald.
On Monday, that number doubled.
“Our cooks since yesterday evening prepared and served over 45,000 meals,” Price said Monday. “We provided five days of meals in one day for the rest of the week for students… That’s an amazing feat.”
Price says personnel from every department in his school system has stepped up to work together to serve local children.
The county hasn’t had to ask for any outside help to get the job done.
“Right now, we’re very fortunate in Raleigh County. Our cooks have stepped up and answered the call,” Price said. “I don’t think people understand the magnitude of the work they put out.”
Price says the county has had many people reach out to volunteer locally.
“A lot of our employees who aren’t in foodservice and our cooks have stepped up to answer the call for this amazing feat to serve our kids,” he said.
On Sunday, many Raleigh County Schools staff members were doing food preparation until midnight or later.
Price says in his county everyone is stepping up.
You’re seeing things like bus operators helping in the kitchens and loading and delivering food to remote locations, Price said.
Principals who would normally be handling other tasks are even helping stuff and hand out bags of food.
In short, everyone in the school district is working together, the school district says.
Crescent Elementary School is just one location where staff was preparing to deliver multiple meals at once to students Monday.
They fed 305 students 10 meals – five breakfasts and five lunches – Monday.
Crescent Elementary School Principal Theresa Lewis says preparing and delivering meals isn’t the only area where her staff is continuing to serve students.
At this school, two Crescent fifth-grade teachers were working together using Google Classroom to connect with students and several others were using resources like Facebook and Zoom to reach out to schoolchildren.
In addition, staff members have even been posting videos on the school’s Facebook page with activities like simple science experiments and math problems families can do at home to keep their children engaged.
“We are trying to keep them simple – little activities parents can do,” Lewis said.
“The number one thing is to keep people safe. Beyond that, we’re trying to give tools to keep kids interested in learning and keep those skills sharp,” Lewis said.
She says parents can also take this time to work with kids on things like tying shoes, learning to tell time and practicing reading skills.
When it comes to grades and grading educational packets, Superintendent Price says he has received lots of questions.
“State Superintendent (Clayton) Burch made it very clear in one of our directions that we are not supposed to be taking grades on any of these instructional items,” Price said.
Price says all the educational activities Raleigh County Schools has been providing are resources for parents to work with their children and keep their skills sharp until schools reconvene.