Schools adding to Covid-19 totals

As the rate of new Covid-19 cases slowed across southern West Virginia over the weekend, schools – recently opened – are now adding to the totals.
The situation seemed especially acute at Bluefield College, just over the state line in Virgnia, where leadership announced a decision Monday to move all classes to remote instruction for the rest of the week after confirming that the college had 21 positive cases
with another 44 students in isolation.
School officials in Greenbrier County also decided Sunday to transition all students at Greenbrier West High School to full-remote learning through Sept. 23 after confirming a positive Covid-19 case at the school.
All extracurricular and athletic activities at West are canceled during the shutdown as well.
While not identifying whether the infected individual was a student, teacher or member of the staff, officials said in a press release that contact tracing had been completed, and students identified as close contacts were in quarantine.
“Although health officials determined it safe for students and staff to re-enter the school immediately, school officials transitioned students to full-remote learning,” the school release stated.
West joins a growing list of schools dealing with the highly infectious disease. Last week, officials at Victory Baptist Academy, a private religious school in Raleigh County, confirmed a case of Covid-19.
The school was closed for two weeks, transitioning to virtual learning.
Principal Sam Childers said an adult at the school had tested positive for the disease and was recovering without serious symptoms.
At the time, the school was operating five days per week for approximately 150 students.
Also in Raleigh County, Bus No. 226, serving students in the East Gulf and Lilly Mountain areas, was taken off its route after a positive case of Covid-19 was reported.
Earlier last week, cases were confirmed at Trap Hill Middle School and on Bus No. 57, which serves Independence Middle and Independence High schools.
West Virginia University abruptly closed its downtown campus library on Monday after a Covid-19 exposure.
According to a press release from the unversity, the area was disinfected as part of routine daily cleaning protocols, but several staff were required to quarantine resulting in a shift in service hours.
Bluefield College initiated remote instruction that will run from Tuesday until Friday. Only essential personnel will report to work, college officials said in a statement issued Monday. All other employees will work remotely the remainder of the week.
All athletic competitions and practices will be postponed through Sunday, Sept. 27.
Following the Labor Day holiday and an unapproved off-campus gathering, rapid testing of students began with 24 students in isolation or quarantine.
Through further contact tracing by college staff members and local health officials, college leadership confirmed 21 positive cases with an additional 44 students in observation, college officials said. The cases have come from a variety of sources, including community spread outside of the identified social gathering sources.
Meanwhile, Glenville State College reported on Monday that it had 11 positive Covid-19 cases and 101 students under self-quarantine.
Of those who have tested positive or are in self-quarantine, most are reporting either mild or no symptoms. No individual has required hospitalization, the school announced.
School officials were told over the weekend that two student-athletes had tested positive during the required NCAA testing. That testing uses the state-approved PCR tests and are verified. Nine other student-athletes had been tested off-campus using antigen testing, which is not recognized by the state.
Cases dropped statewide, with the Department of Health and Human Services reporting 117 new cases on Monday morning for a daily testing rate of 2.03 percent – more than half of what it had been through much of last week.
Also, the state’s rt rate – a key measure of how fast the virus is growing – was at 1.08 on Monday. West Virgnia had led the country in that metric of late but was rated 37th highest ion Monday.
The nine-county region in southern West Virginia that defines The Register-Herald primary market added 10 cases from Sunday’s DHHR report to Monday’s.
That represents a considerable slowdown as the region posted an increase of 526 in the last week.
Fayette County, the only county in that group that is prohibited from holding in-person classes or allowing its sports teams to compete, added five new cases in the Monday report.
— Tina Alvey of The Register-Herald, and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph contributed to this report.