It's been an unparalleled school year due to the Covid-19 pandemic – an unprecedented year that included no school for days on end, abbreviated or canceled sports seasons, virtual classes, facial masks, social distancing, sanitizing, and vaccine clinics for employees, students, parents, and family members.
With 14 clinics coordinated since January, Wyoming County Schools has now vaccinated nearly 77 percent of its regular employees.
Additionally, the clinics have provided pandemic protection to substitute personnel, athletic coaches, age-eligible students, parents and other family members, homeschool and private school students, community members, and a portion of the Mountain Heart staff.
“This has been a historic event and we've had to be down in the trenches,” emphasized Robin Hall, assistant schools superintendent, who coordinated the clinics.
“The West Virginia Department of Education provided us with the opportunity to offer the clinics,” Hall explained.
“I don't think they were mandated, but all 55 counties wanted to get their staffs vaccinated.”
Hall is quick to point out that the clinics were a collaborative effort that involved numerous school employees, post-graduate students, community volunteers, area businesses, and a partnership with Charlie's Pharmacy and Dr. Kevin Wilson, who traveled to Lewisburg to pick up the vaccines, then conducted the injections.
“You've heard the old saying, 'It takes a village to raise a child?'
“Well, it takes a whole village to do these clinics,” Hall emphasized.
“None of this could have been done without the principals. Our school nurses were indispensable. We had four LPN students who volunteered to help,” Hall said, adding there were many others who provided necessary assistance.
“We started the school year with masks, sanitizing, and social distancing, then Wyoming County had that big surge of cases,” Hall noted.
Schools were then closed and students were switched to online instruction.
Since January, when the vaccine clinics began, there haven't been enough cases to warrant closing county schools again.
In the spring, the age for vaccines was lowered to 16; then lowered again to 12 years. Vaccine clinics were quickly organized to vaccinate eligible children.
Clinical trials are currently underway for children age 6 months to 11 years and officials believe it won't be long before all school age children will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.
While the schools' clinics have vaccinated a significant number of staff and students, still others have gotten the vaccine from their family doctors, or the county Health Department, or at Walgreens or other participating pharmacies, Hall noted.
During the clinics, Hall said she has seen numerous memorable incidents, some funny, some heart warming.
One young student went to the school principal and asked him to work out the necessary transportation to get his family vaccinated.
“This young student was about 14 and went to the principal and asked him, 'Can you help me?'
“He was not only thinking of himself, but he goes out and finds a way to help his family,” Hall said.
Another student refused to get the vaccine unless his mother and grandmother agreed to take it as well.
“They were worried about him, but he was worried about his mother and grandmother,” Hall said.
“In all my 37 years of seeing the great things that happen with kids, all the conversations I've had with kids, all the fussing I've had to do with kids to get them to succeed, all the things I've had to do to help kids, these clinics are one of the best experiences of my whole career.
“I would hope that our efforts saved our staff, the children and their families from the effects of the pandemic,” Hall said.