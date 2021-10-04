CHARLESTON — Details of how and when hospitals in West Virginia will receive money to help offset extra pandemic expenses related to staffing issues are being finalized.
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, said Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the “methodology” that will be used in the process should be ready early this week.
“We met with hospital association folks Friday morning,” he said, with more discussions on Monday on how hospitals will apply for the funding.
Crouch said the cost of the program will be bet\ween $25 million and $30 million.
“We are looking at some significant dollars,” he said, adding that they may obtain some federal money to help.
“We are hoping this will assist the hospitals,” he said. “They have struggled and have had a difficult time with staffing. It’s across the country, not just in West Virginia.”
Crouch said that, with overtime, hiring staff from expensive agencies and retention measures, hospitals have faced extra expenses because of the pandemic.
Justice announced the effort, called “Save Our Care,” recently, saying, “We have to move and move right now” on helping hospitals. “The bottom line is, our hospitals are on the verge of being overrun. We could wake up to a situation where we are basically rationing care … we are at a crisis.”
Justice said Save Our Care will reimburse hospitals and long-term care facilities if they need to move staff around and delay elective surgeries or hire temporary staff.
Justice said staffing is the “number one problem.”
Although Justice said Monday the state has been in “the eye of the (Delta variant surge) storm,” he thinks “things are beginning to look a little better.”
He was referring to new positive cases, which continue a downward trend, averaging 1,322 over the previous seven-day period as of Sunday, down from the Sept. 15 high of 1,956. The total active cases fell to 12,284 on Monday after hitting almost 30,000 last month.
However, Justice cautioned that Covid-related hospitalizations are still very high.
Those patients numbered 913 on Monday, down from a recent record of 1,008, with patients in ICUs totaling 271 and 184 on ventilators, both slight drops from recent record highs.
Justice read a list of 54 new Covid-related deaths Monday, bringing the total to 3,769, with more expected because of the high hospital numbers.
Locally, Mercer County reported another Covid-related death Monday, a 72-year-old female, which brings to total number of Covid deaths in the county to 160.
McDowell County has had 40 deaths and Monroe County 25.
Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said Mercer County saw a total of 1,821 new cases for the month of September, topping August’s 900 cases.
Mercer and McDowell counties are still in red on the County Alert System map but Monroe County is now yellow.
More COVID-related deaths were reported on the Virginia side, with Tazewell County having four more deaths since Thursday, bringing the total to 92.
Buchanan County has reported four more deaths since Friday, bringing that county’s death toll to 53.
Justice also said Monday only two pandemic briefings will be held this week, with one on Thursday.
That’s because the prizes for the final Babydog vaccination sweepstakes will be presented this week with the top prize, a new Corvette, to be presented to the winner Friday at a car show in Charleston.
Any state resident who has had at least one doses of a Covid vaccine can register, but the registration deadline for the final drawings is at midnight tonight.
Pandemic briefings will return to the usual schedule next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.