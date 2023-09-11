CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As part of National Recovery Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of Appalachian Save a Life Day on Sep. 14, which provides free naloxone and training through events scheduled across West Virginia and 12 other states.
DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health has provided naloxone for the event every year since its inception in 2020 and is providing a record $600,000 worth of naloxone this year in West Virginia.
The first annual Save a Life Day was organized by DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with SOAR WV, with two participating counties. In 2022, all 55 West Virginia counties participated, and the 2023 event has expanded to include Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
During West Virginia Recovery Month, proclaimed by Gov. Jim Justice, residents are encouraged to support efforts toward recovery by sharing resources including 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). Additional information is available at dhhr.wv.gov/bbh and the ODCP website. To view and apply for careers in the behavioral health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.
