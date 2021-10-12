Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) has been selected as one of only 20 workplaces statewide to receive a $1,000 grant to support workplace wellness.
The grants are made possible by Active Southern West Virginia and WV Bureau of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease.
By receiving this award, SALS will be better able to support the health and well-being of its staff
through creative wellness initiatives such as physical fitness exercises.
As part of the grant, an employee of SALS will also receive certification in CDCWork@Health Employer Training. This six-week evidence- based course gives the participants the tools and education to develop and sustain a workplace wellness program for years to come.
SALS has a long-time key focus on health and nutrition by sponsoring Feed/Read, Accent Education, Energy Express, and related programs. Joe Webb, who will coordinate the program, noted that the physical fitness component for staff wellness is a natural addition to the SALS mission.