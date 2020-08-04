Gov. Jim Justice has directed the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to prepare Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston as a Covid-19 surge hospital.
“We’re doing this as a test run to make sure that if we need this surge hospital, it will be ready to go,” Justice said Monday at a press briefing on the pandemic. “I hope and pray that we don’t. But we are taking this step to prepare so that we are as ready as we can be if the need arises.”
Initially, 15 beds will be prepared in the first step toward implementing a surge hospital and testing whether it would be prepared to receive Covid-19 patients.
In April, Saint Francis Hospital reconfigured two floors and added beds and equipment to serve up to 75 coronavirus patients. The Covid-19 surge hospital is designed to treat coronavirus patients, diagnosed at medical facilities across the state, who are primarily in need of active short-term care or rehabilitation services. Transfers will be coordinated through DHHR and the Thomas Health Transfer Center.
If and when St. Francis Hospital begins to accept Covid-19 patients, there will not be visitors. iPads will be provided to allow for scheduled virtual visits. Temperature checks will be performed on all those entering the facility and all patients must wear a face covering.
