In an effort to comply with federal and state social distancing guidelines during the current COVID-19 pandemic, many churches in Greenbrier County have temporarily stopped holding congregational worship services, opting instead to offer those services electronically to people in their homes.
Easter Sunday services are no different in this regard, as many people who usually attend a church service on that day are expected to seek an alternative worship experience.
State Sen. Stephen H. Baldwin Jr., who is an organizer of the multidisciplinary Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force and is also pastor of Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, called on the county’s churches to send information about their “safe Easter services” to him. Safe services are those that are either virtual — live-streamed or otherwise broadcast — or follow Health Department guidelines for drive-in services. Those guidelines call for cars to be parked at least six feet from one another, with windows rolled up and participants maintaining social distance throughout.
On Wednesday, Baldwin released the following list of safe Easter Sunday services in Greenbrier County, based upon the responses he received:
Fairlea
• Rhema Christian Center — 9:30 a.m., live online at www.TheRhemaLife.com and www.Facebook.com/TheRhemaLife.
• Church of the Nazarene — 10:30 a.m., live online via Facebook.
• First Baptist of Fairlea — 11 a.m., “drive-up” service in the State Fair’s handicap parking area. FM radio will provide audio. Sealed packets may be picked up upon arrival. Social distancing will be practiced.
Frankford
• Frankford Presbyrerian — 10 a.m., worship via Zoom. To participate, send an email to susan_sharp_campbell@hotmail.com.
Lewisburg
• Lewisburg United Methodist — 11 a.m., live-streamed service via Facebook page “Lewisburg United Methodist Church” or on YouTube.
• Old Stone Presbyterian — 11 a.m., on radio stations 1310 AM, 97.3 FM and the TuneIn app. Bulletin and worship service audio can also be downloaded from www.oldstonechurchwv.com.
• St. James Episcopal — Certain online services are being made available.
Ronceverte
• Ronceverte Presbyterian — 11 a.m., worship video will be posted on Facebook.
Quinwood
• First Baptist — Easter morning (no time specified), live service via Facebook page “First Baptist Church of Quinwood.”
White Sulphur Springs
• Bethesda — Saturday at 5 and 7 p.m., Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., live broadcasts at www.bethesdachurch.tv, YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo or Bethesda Church app.
• Emmanuel United Methodist — 8 a.m., parking lot service at the church (136 Tressel St.). No one will be allowed out of their vehicle.
• Alvon United Methodist — 11 a.m., parking lot service at the church (9402 Pocahontas Trail).
• St. Thomas Episcopal — 11 a.m., live Facebook service.
