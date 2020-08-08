Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, warned a week ago Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has spread from the nation’s big cities to rural and urban areas across the country.
“What we are seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx said in a CNN interview. “It is extraordinarily widespread.”
Birx also stressed the danger to rural Americans who may think the virus cannot reach them.
“To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus,” she said. “If you’re in multi-generational households, and there’s an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you’re positive, if you have individuals in your households with comorbidities.”
Welcome to West Virginia – where four more deaths, two in Fayette County, from Covid-19-related causes were confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Saturday.
Welcome to West Virginia – where the state’s own governor, Jim Justice, said this during a July 27 press briefing on the threat of coronavirus: “West Virginia, you are the oldest state. You are the most chronically ill state. You have the most lung problems of any state. You are sitting right with all the border states – all the way around you – you are sitting within a rock’s throw of two-thirds of the population of the whole country. You could explode in the most negative way that you could ever fathom.”
Although the positive test rate in the Mountain State – daily on Saturday at 2.47 percent, overall at 2.38 percent – does not rival the double-digit rates in hot spots around the country (Mississippi leads all states at 20.5 percent), a concerning rise has been taking place in southern reaches of the state over the past month.
In a nine-county area that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market, confirmed cases of Covid-19 have jumped 136 percent since July 11, four weeks ago, from 336 to 792.
As the state’s 46 other counties racked up 2,914 confirmed cases in the past month, it came at a much lower rate of increase – 75 percent.
Even Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, where Gov. Justice has closed the bars to prevent transmission of the disease, the rate of increase over the past month checked in at 81 percent.
In sheer numbers, Raleigh County is leading the way regionally with another 12 cases reported Saturday, pushing its total to 220 – the eighth highest in the state among counties. Four weeks ago, the county had a total of 73 cases, adding 147 since for a rise of 201 percent.
Mercer County, too, has been posting some alarming numbers. On Saturday, its daily total advanced by five, but since July 11 it has added 113 cases for a 164 percent increase in confirmed cases. Mercer – in the past week with an outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center – has also added four deaths.
The two confirmed deaths in Fayette County on Saturday were two women – one 84 years old, the other 77. Two other deaths were reported in the state as well, a 70-year-old man from Cabell County and a 38-year-old woman from Kanawha County. There have been 131 deaths in the state related to Covid-19.
Fayette County’s confirmed cases in the past month have risen from 79 to 144, a comparatively modest 82 percent. Its deaths now stand at seven.
But the percent increases are even higher in the more rural and remote reaches of the region.
Although its numbers are small, the rise in confirmed cases from seven to 31 in the past month gives Wyoming County a 343 percent hike. Summers County, too, has experienced a rapid rise, 400 percent since July 11.
Logan and Mingo counties, small population outposts deep in the heart of coal country, have reported, respectively, increases of 514 percent and 507 percent hikes over the past four weeks.
Even Boone County, just up Coal River Road from Raleigh County western reaches, has seen its confirmed cases rise from 33 four weeks ago to 100 on Saturday – a 203 percent increase.
In total, the state now has 317,763 lab results, 7,563 of which were returned positive for a positive test rate of 2.38 percent.
On Saturday, the state received 5,255 lab results, 127 of which were positive for a 2.47 percent positive test rate. It was also the eighth day in the last 10 where the number of positive tests was above 100.
As Gov. Jim Justice confirmed this past week, schools are scheduled to reopen on Sept. 8.
