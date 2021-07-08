Rural Appalachian Improvement League seeking ideas to increase vaccination numbers

Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL), in Mullens, is tackling what may be one of its most difficult projects – helping area residents get vaccinated against Covid-19.
“We are taking on a big job we hope will help those who want to get vaccinated for Covid-19, but cannot seem to get to a place they can,” Dewey Houck, RAIL president, explained.
The organization is reaching out to families in the coalfields to determine how it can best help get local citizens vaccinated.
Last week, less than half of county residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine – about 43 percent, according to the state's statistics.
A total of 8,762 doses had been administered to county residents by Wednesday.
Just over 71 percent of county residents 65 years and older have had at least one dose, according to the statistics.
Of those between the ages of 12 and 17, just over 49 percent have received one dose.
Of those between the ages of 18 and 65, more than 51 percent have had at least one dose, based on the state's statistics.
Houck is hoping to increase those numbers and make sure anyone who wants the vaccine receives it.
He is asking that anybody who has an idea, whether they have been vaccinated or not, to share that idea by phoning RAIL at 304-294-6188.
“If persons from the community can come up with good ideas, they will be put into a comprehensive plan,” Houck said.
“RAIL will look for ways to make these ideas become a reality.”
An idea, such as people needing transportation, may result in finding a way to transport people to where they need to go to get vaccinated, Houck said.
“This is a grassroots effort to assure those desiring to get vaccinated can get vaccinated,” Houck emphasized.