Raleigh General Hospital CEO Matthew Roberts has announced his resignation after serving four years.
Vickie Demers, CEO of Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, will act as interim CEO, Raleigh General Marketing Director Courtney White reported in a press release.
Like Raleigh General, Logan Regional is a LifePoint Health hospital. Based in Tennessee, LifePoint provides health care services in rural and growing regions in the United States.
“Since 2016, Matt has led our team at RGH in providing high quality health care to our community,” White stated in the release. “We will always be grateful for his leadership and service to our hospital and region, and we wish him well in his new venture.”
Prior to coming to Raleigh General, Roberts had served as CEO of Glenwood Regional Medical Center (GRMC) in West Monroe, La.
In that role, according to the LifePoint website, Roberts had driven significant improvements in the delivery of high-quality patient care; recruited 11 new physicians; opened five new primary care locations, including an urgent care/stat care clinic; expanded the hospitalist/intensivist program and included Neurology; had started a cardiac/pulmonary rehabilitation clinic and had improved the hospital’s performance on public reporting platforms.
Roberts did not offer news of a future career move in the press release.
•••
Since former CEO Karen Bowling left the hospital in 2010, a line of candidates have served stints in the CEO position at Raleigh General.
Prior to Bowling, David Darden had served as Raleigh General COO and CEO from 1994 to 2001.
Bowling stepped into the CEO role in 2002 for 8 years.
Without elaborating in a statement, Bowling said in 2010 that she had decided to leave the hospital for personal reasons and, like Roberts, she gave no indication about a possible new move in her career.
In May 2013, then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed Bowling to begin leading West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in July 2013.
Following Bowling’s 2010 departure from Raleigh General, Life Point hired Allen. E. Peters, who had served as CEO of Valley View Medical Center in Arizona, as CEO. Peters served form August 2011 until January 2013, when he resigned for health reasons.
Darden returned to Raleigh General as CEO in May 2013. Prior to his return, he had been CEO at Clinch Valley Medical Center, a Life Point hospital in Richlands, Va., since 2006.
Darden resigned from Raleigh General in May 2016 “to pursue other opportunities.” Like Bowling and Roberts, he resigned without offering any news of a future career move.
Harold Siglar served as interim CEO from May 2016 until November 2016, when Roberts was hired to the position.