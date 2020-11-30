Rising Covid-19 numbers concern W.Va., national officials

For an eighth consecutive day, a nine-county region across southern West Virginia reported more than 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday as the state’s daily positive test rate skied to 7.07 percent.
The state added six Covid-related deaths in the report, including the death of a 79-year-old man from Monroe County.
Raleigh and Mercer counties, again, lead the way across the region, each with 30 new cases in the report.
Raleigh, at 1,613 total cases, has added 747 since Nov. 1.
Mercer pushed its total to 1,360 – 557 more cases than on the first of the month.
Other daily double-digit gains were reported in Fayette (18), Greenbrier (17) and Nicholas (16) counties.
Greenbrier has added 102 cases in the past five days, upping its total by nearly 25 percent in that time.
Reacting to the state piling up daily records for hospitalizations, Gov. Jim Justice has asked hospital administrators to cut back on some elective surgeries as a precaution to save capacity – space, equipment and staff – to react to the growing Covid numbers.
The governor hinted at coming restrictions during his Monday pandemic briefing.
Hospitalizations across the state jumped by 41 in the Monday report, up to a record 597. One week ago, there were a reported 463 hospitalizations attributed to Covid, and 254 on Nov. 1.
While the number of patients in intensive care units fell by three from a record 165 on Sunday, its trendline was still headed uphill in a sharp incline. One week ago, the number was 136 and on Nov. 1 there were 84 patients in ICUs across the state.
Patients on ventilator assistance set a record in the Monday report with 76 – up two from Sunday’s record and more than double the 34 reported one week ago. On Nov, 1, there were 33 people on ventilators.
Feeding the hospital capacity concerns was yet another record for the number of active cases in the state – 16,787, a spike of 417 in a day, and a tripling of the count of Nov. 1, when there were 5,558 such cases.
The continued drumbeat of bad news for the state on the Covid front was sounding all across the country – ahead of what some public health officials believe will become even more dire news as an anticipated increase of transmission of the virus from Thaksgiving get-togethers manifests itself.
The United States passed 4 million cases of the coronavirus for November on Saturday, more than double the record 1.9 million cases set in October.
Public health experts say Americans can expect a sharp rise in cases to continue, due in part to the Thanksgiving holiday – potentially worsening heading into the December holiday season.
“What we expect, unfortunately, as we go for the next couple of weeks into December, is that we might see a surge superimposed on the surge we are already in,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, in an interview on NBC News’ "Meet the Press" on Sunday.
What the country is experiencing now is more than one million new coronavirus cases every week. Hospitals in some states are close to full. The number of deaths is rising, on a trendline to eclipse the 2,200-a-day average in the spring, when the pandemic was concentrated in New York City.
Fauci said officials “tried to get the word out for people, as difficult as it is, to really not have large gatherings” for Thanksgiving, but airline and transportation authorities reported Americans traveling by the millions over the weekend. Also, amid Black Friday, retailers experienced large crowds and overnight lines despite government and merchant pleas to primarily shop online.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams acknowledged the surge on Sunday, adding that he expects the rise to continue.
“The next three months are going to be just horrible,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, told The New York Times about the near future.
Covid-19 has now killed nearly 268,000 people in the U.S. as of Monday night.
In West Virginia, the tally reached 735 Covid-related deaths with the DHHR listing six in the Monday report. They were a 79-year-old man from Monroe County, a 93-year-old woman from Brooke County, an 87-year-old woman from Brooke County, an 89-year-old woman from Ritchie County, an 80-year-old woman from Kanawha County, and an 84-year-old man from Cabell County.
Cases per county: Barbour (422), Berkeley (3,268), Boone (648), Braxton (116), Brooke (654), Cabell (2,905), Calhoun (80), Clay (121), Doddridge (124), Fayette (1,172), Gilmer (206), Grant (389), Greenbrier (516), Hampshire (338), Hancock (708), Hardy (282), Harrison (1,417), Jackson (700), Jefferson (1,371), Kanawha (5,713), Lewis (242), Lincoln (427), Logan (1,055), Marion (899), Marshall (1,235), Mason (489), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,360), Mineral (1,322), Mingo (986), Monongalia (3,341), Monroe (379), Morgan (289), Nicholas (361), Ohio (1,576), Pendleton (105), Pleasants (98), Pocahontas (211), Preston (652), Putnam (1,983), Raleigh (1,613), Randolph (693), Ritchie (179), Roane (183), Summers (274), Taylor (350), Tucker (140), Tyler (138), Upshur (514), Wayne (1,030), Webster (68), Wetzel (413), Wirt (113), Wood (2,593), Wyoming (752).