In an effort to help combat childhood obesity in West Virginia, the Coronary Artery Risk Detection in Appalachian Communities (CARDIAC) Project conducted a study in 17 West Virginia county schools during the 2018-2019 school year to first take a measure of how prevalent the condition was.
The data was released earlier this fall – and the results were not pretty.
CARDIAC found that half of the fifth-graders in 17 West Virginia counties were considered obese in the 2018-2019 school year.
Project researchers also found that 37 percent of kindergarten students and 43 percent of second-grade students in the sample counties were found to be obese or overweight.
In addition, nearly one in 10 of these children showed warning signs of developing diabetes.
The study included kindergarten, second- and fifth-grade students in 17 counties – mostly rural with smaller populations. Mercer County, joining Wyoming and McDowell counties from The Register-Herald’s market across southern West Virginia included in the study, had the largest population (59,753 – 2017 estimate). Clay County had the smallest population (8,764). Other counties in the study were Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Clay, Hardy, Lincoln, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, Randolph, Roane, Wayne and Wetzel.
Researchers calculated each student’s body mass index and performed visual screenings of their necks for acanthosis nigricans – a condition that causes the skin to darken and thicken, which can be an indicator of pre-diabetes.
“Although the data reveals West Virginia’s ongoing struggle with obesity, the mission of the CARDIAC project is to encourage and empower children, their families and their communities to adopt a culture of health,” said Eloise Elliott, co-director of the CARDIAC project and Ware Distinguished Professor at the WVU College of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences.
Any child found to be overweight or obese in the CARDIAC study became eligible for Health in a Snap – a program which offers dietary counseling, educational classes, and additional resources at no cost to families.
Health on a Snap is a partnership of the WVU Extension Service’s Family Nutrition Program, West Virginia University Medicine and the CARDIAC Project.
“Obviously, this is not an individual problem,” said Kristin McCartney, Snap-Ed director and assistant professor for WVU Extension. “We need to work on increasing access to healthy foods and we need our kids to be more active.”
Health on a Snap is hoping to encourage families to make a difference.
McCartney told The Register-Herald that when the program was conceived, directors wanted to make sure it didn’t cause any of the kids to have any body image issues.
But they also couldn’t sit back and do nothing.
“We’re doing what we can,” McCartney said.
McCartney was aware that childhood obesity was becoming a problem locally but knew they had to be armed with data to get a program like Health on a Snap going.
“Unless you have the data, no one is paying attention,” she said.
Cathy Shaw, a registered clinical dietitian with the WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management Program, is helping parents evaluate their children’s lifestyles and identify ways to improve their eating and exercise habits.
"It’s not rocket science. We want people to create small goals to eat more whole foods, like fruits and vegetables, in the right amounts, and reduce intake of sweetened drinks,” Shaw said.
“Sometimes it’s as simple as, ‘We're having too much screen time. Let's get out and play.’ ”
Shaw says all of these “little things” can help kids lead healthier lives.
***
West Virginia continues to struggle with adult obesity as well.
West Virginia has the highest adult obesity rate in the nation and the second-highest obesity rate for kids ages 10 to 17, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The state's adult obesity rate is currently 39.5 percent – up from 23 percent in 2000 and 13 percent in 1990.
According to the 2018 WV DHHR Health Promotion and Chronic Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, more than two-thirds of West Virginia adults were overweight or obese.
Researchers for the DHHR study found obesity to be higher in Fayette, McDowell and Logan counties compared to the rest of the state.
West Virginia also ranked highest in the nation for the prevalence of poor physical health, poor mental health and activity limitations due to poor physical and mental health, according to the same source.
For more information or to enroll in Health on a Snap, contact Kristin McCartney at 304-356-1310.