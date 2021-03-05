Restaurants, retail stores can return to 100 percent capacity in W.Va., Justice announces

CHARLESTON — Restaurants and bars in West Virginia can begin seating at 100 percent capacity starting Saturday.
The easing of that COVID-19 restriction was one of several moves Gov. Jim Justice made Friday morning during his pandemic briefing.
Capacity restrictions on small businesses and retail stores have all been lifted, he said, but the mask mandate remains.
Justice also increased social gathering limits to 100 people from 75 and opened gyms, fitness centers and museums to 100 percent capacity as long as social distancing can be maintained.
All of these actions still require mask wearing, unless eating or drinking.
"Just use good sense," he said of people complying.
Travel youth sports can also now proceed, he added, as long as the county is not in red.
One of the reasons Justice is lessening restrictions again is the fact there are no red counties in the state right now as COVID numbers continue to decline.
Justice said restrictions regarding festivals and fairs continue to be considered and more information will come on that as spring and summer approach, but he encouraged organizers to plan for them.
“I am very hopeful they will go on as they have in the past,” he said. “We will clarify those guidelines.”
As far as mask wearing is concerned, Justice said the mandate will remain in place for now.
“I am not going to be influenced by people who do something from a political move,” he said, referring to governors of several other states who have lifted the mask mandate. “It is my responsibility to lead us in the right path and be as cautious as I can while still trying to live with this terrible killer.”
Justice said he listens to medical experts and takes their advice and they recommend “not to jump because others are jumping.”
Email: cboothe@bdtonline.com.