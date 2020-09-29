Tim Coleman wakes up bright and early to clock in for his scheduled shift at Raleigh General Hospital.
He’s a respiratory therapist who’s been working in the southern West Virginia hospital for the past three years.
He typically goes in around 6 a.m.
If you ask any staffers around the hospital about him, they’ll likely tell you he’s well trained in treating patients of all ages. He’s comfortable switching gears to meet a patient’s varying medical needs – whether it be a young patient with asthma or an elderly person with advanced pneumonia.
Coleman had a regimented work routine down prior to Covid-19.
First, he would go up to his floor and get his shift report (which is a list of the patients assigned to him that day) from his supervisor.
The list also includes instructions on any patients who may need special care – something he likely sees more of these days.
After reviewing his daily workload, it’s time for action.
“We get our supplies ready. We go upstairs and focus on the most critical patients first,” Coleman says.
Personal protective equipment (also known as PPE) has always been essential in Coleman’s day. However, hospitals across the country had to quickly adapt adding additional PPE requirements when the virus hit.
Coleman’s a self-proclaimed germaphobe who’s a natural at implementing patient and employee safety protocols to avoid the spread of germs or disease in his workplace.
“We’ve had many respiratory diseases that we had to treat with PPE; it’s just now we have to do it more,” said Coleman.
Covid-19 has made his job more tedious as the amount of PPE he has to wear for each patient has increased dramatically.
“It definitely increases the preparation time to see each patient,” said Coleman.
Before entering the room of a Covid-19 patient, Coleman gears up in a gown, shoe covers, gloves and face covering.
“I prefer wearing a PAPR – a shield and enclosed helmet that filters the air as you wear it,” he said, describing his face covering of choice.
While he can still easily reminisce about his work life before Covid-19, Coleman also seems comfortable talking about his new normal working on the front line against the virus.
Covid-19 can cause pneumonia or severe respiratory illness in patients, sometimes requiring mild lung support or in more severe cases a ventilator.
Colman recalls his hospital making adjustments to deal with the new virus sometime in March 2020.
“It was really early on in the game that you started seeing changes,” he said. “That was a really good thing with the hospital. They didn’t waste any time making changes to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
A designated Covid-19 unit is just one change RGH implemented in an effort to treat patients efficiently.
“It’s a designated area to keep our resources in one place,” Coleman explained.
Another change, which some people had a difficult time with when the pandemic first hit, was hospital visitor restrictions.
Hospitals across the country implemented similar restrictions – and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echoed these guidelines.
“Visitors to healthcare facilities should be limited in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of known community transmission,” the CDC posted on its website June 28.
One of the biggest memories that stands out to Coleman during the pandemic to date was a critically ill patient (who was not Covid-19-positive to his knowledge) who passed away when visitor restrictions were in effect.
“With everything going on, the visitation was limited. We had a patient come in … and we were unable to help them,” he said.
“The physician got everyone together and we had a moment of silence. He said the family or friends might not be able to be here, but no one has to go through any of this alone whether we’re able to help them or death,” said Coleman.
RGH wants the public to know that it is allowing end of life visitation regardless of the restrictions in place. However, this specific patient was transported in distress and passed before the family arrived, the hospital says.
It’s been several months since the coronavirus entered West Virginia. However, Coleman says nothing has gone back to the way things were done pre-Covid-19 in the medical field.
“It’s our normal for now… We’re still taking all the same precautions,” he said. “The caseload is heavier. We’re very busy.”
Coleman added that the biggest change he’s noticed in the last six months has been faster Covid-19 testing results. Some tests can now be processed in approximately 15 minutes, he says.
This has been crucial since Covid-19 patients are being treated with different medical techniques than patients with other pulmonary issues, according to Coleman.
Think metered dose inhalers versus nebulized medications.
“Before all of this, a patient could come in and we’d do a breathing treatment for respiratory distress,” he said. “The nebulizer creates a mist in the air and it could make it stay in the air longer. It could cause the virus to spread easier,” he said.
l l l
Coleman has always been a valuable employee at the southern West Virginia hospital, his co-workers said.
“Staffers describe him as a great person,” says Cheryl Mitchem, director of business development for Raleigh General Hospital.
“I can’t tell you how many times Tim has been nominated and recognized as employee of the month. He goes above and beyond for his patients,” Mitchem added.
Coleman, however, credits his Raleigh General Hospital peers with making his job pleasurable.
“When you work with good people, it’s easy,” he said.
“I enjoy working here. I love the patients … even if it’s something small like bringing them a cup of ice or anything to help them during their most critical time,” he added. “It’s more of a blessing to give than to receive.”
If Covid-19 has taught Coleman anything, he says, it’s how important teamwork is.
“It’s about helping each other and doing everything you can for the patient,” he said.
Aside from that, he says he’s getting used to his new normal.
“A lot of people walking around have no symptoms. You can be exposed anywhere… I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I always try to be safe and sensible. I’m not panicked. Aside from wearing a mask in a store, life’s been pretty normal.”