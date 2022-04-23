charleston – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia Covid-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing Friday to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.
Justice reported that there are now just 544 active cases of Covid-19 statewide.
Over the past three months, total active cases have decreased by 97.5 percent.
Since nearing peak capacity in early February, Covid-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 92.2 percent, ICU patients are down 91.2 percent, and patients on ventilators are down 92.8 percent.
Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 19 individuals who have passed away from Covid-19 since Tuesday, the governor has continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.
“Walking around unprotected is not wise,” Gov. Justice said. “If you are over the age of 50 and you are more than four months out from your first booster shot, you need to go get your second booster shot. We don’t want to lose any more of our people.”
All West Virginians ages 5 and older are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.
After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 12 and older.
Second booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.
All West Virginians who qualify can immediately get this dose anywhere vaccines are available.