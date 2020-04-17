Residential Christian school in Grundy identified as coronavirus outbreak site

grundy, va. —The Buchanan County outbreak that is the reason for all 12 positive coronavirus cases in the county is at Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
School President Chris Mitchell has confirmed the outbreak in the residential non-profit Christian school, saying it started on April 6 when a staff member tested positive.
“The Covid-19 virus has infected three more staff members and the testing of children thus far indicate that approximately eight are positive,” he said. “All staff and children seem to be in decent health at this point and do not require hospitalization.”
The first positive case was announced on April 6.
Mitchell said the student residents are being restricted to the campus so the isolation of the virus is more easily maintained.
Mountain Mission School is residence to nearly 200 children from ages 2 to 20 from throughout the United States and several foreign countries. The home provides housing, education, religious services, sports and college prep courses through private donors.
“As a group residence, the recommended criteria for homes were put in place prior to the first staff member having symptoms,” Mitchell said. “They and persons they had been in contact with were timely quarantined. Some teachers and their families live on campus and other workers and caretakers commute each day from the local communities. Like many Virginians, several non-essential personnel are under stay at home mandates from the state in addition to our own protocol as advised by state and local officials.”