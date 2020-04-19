Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, including Lake Stephens, announced reservation days for 2020, April 29-30, but the opening dates are yet to be determined.
Due to COVID-19, reservation dates and procedures have changed. All reservations will be made by phone, starting at 8 a.m. on reservation day. No in-person reservations will be allowed. All reservations are first-call first-served. Staff will try to accommodate all requests.
A list of available campsites and marina slips will be provided. Only those campers and boaters who have paid the 2020 winter camper storage fee or 2020 slip holding fee are guaranteed their sites or slips for the 2020 season.
April 29 is the first day reservations can be made for Lake Stephens campground and marina.
April 30 is the first day reservations can be made for the following parks and areas:
l Lake Stephens: Picnic shelters 1-6, Splash Pad, Aqua Park, beach, pavilion and cabins 1-7
l Dry Hill Prosperity: Picnic shelter, community center, field
l Marsh Fork: Picnic shelters 1-3a
l Fitzpatrick Park: Fields 1-4
l For reservations at Stoco Community Parks (picnic shelter and field) call Mountaineer Youth Sports (Gary Miller) at 304-228-7175.
l For reservations at 4-H Youth Camp (main building, clover cottage, camp, and picnic shelter) call the 4-H Youth Camp Board (Susan Lilly) at 304-575-2452.
l For more information and rates, visit the Parks and Recreation website https://raleighcountyparks.org/, call 304-934-5323 or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.
No RV sites are available; all tent sites are available.
Dock slips available: Dock One – HC1, HC2, 16, 19, 20, 22, HC23, HC24; Dock Two – HC25, HC26, 27-29, 32, 35, 41-46 and HC47; Dock Three – 50, 54-55, 57, 63-66 and 69-72; Dock Four – 73, 75-77, 80, 82, 88, 90-96; Dock Five - 97-102 and 104-106; Back Bank slips - BBA-BBB, BBD-BBH, BBK-BBL and BBN-BBO; Front Bank slips - FBD-FBF.
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation