According to a Cancer Action Network report, West Virginia is falling short when it comes to implementing policies and passing legislation to prevent and reduce suffering and death from cancer.
The report, How Do You Measure Up?, offers a progress report on legislative activity across the nation aimed at reducing cancer incidence and mortality.
“This report shows that we must do more to reduce suffering and death from cancer," said Ryann Moore, West Virginia grassroots manager for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). "But we have the power to make a difference for West Virginians immediately by implementing proven cancer-fighting policies."
Moore said this year more than 12,000 West Virginians will be diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 33 percent of the cancer deaths in West Virginia are attributed to smoking.
"We owe it to them and everyone at risk of developing the disease to do what we know works to prevent cancer and improve access to screenings and treatment.”
The report rates states in eight specific areas of public policy that can help fight cancer — increased access to care through Medicaid; access to palliative care; balanced pain control policies; cigarette tax levels; smoke-free laws; funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs; cessation coverage under Medicaid; and restricting indoor tanning devices for people under 18.
West Virginia is doing well in three categories — increased access to Medicaid, access to palliative care, and indoor tanning device restrictions, the report says. The Mountain State has "made progress" in three categories — pain policy, cigarette tax rates, and Medicaid coverage of tobacco cessation.
But the report says West Virginia is falling short on smoke-free laws, and the state provides no funding for tobacco prevention.
“As advocates, we have the opportunity to work with our West Virginia legislators on implementing policies and programs that prevent and treat cancer,” Moore said. “Together, we can build stronger, healthier communities and ensure West Virginians have access to measures that prevent disease before it occurs, ultimately saving more lives from cancer.”
The report includes a special section examining nationwide efforts to stem youth tobacco product use by raising the legal age of sale for tobacco to 21. The release said e-cigarettes have driven a 36 percent rise in youth tobacco product use over the last year.
To view the complete report, visit fightcancer.org/measure.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren