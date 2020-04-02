To our readers:
We are implementing a restructuring of resources at The Register-Herald and will no longer publish a print edition of the newspaper on Mondays, effective immediately.
Subscribers will still have access to all news, features and sports content on our seven-day website (www.register-herald.com) on Mondays.
We will continue to publish and deliver the newspaper the other six days of the week – Tuesday through Sunday.
In a related move, the Wyoming County Report, operated by Beckley Newspapers Inc. along with The Register-Herald, will publish on Tuesdays instead of Mondays.
The purpose of the restructuring is to sustain our mission of being the primary source of local news throughout southern West Virginia in print and online, and to remain viable in the future.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, production expense and delivery cost have resulted in fewer newspapers – big and small – publishing seven days per week. The Register-Herald is not the first, even in West Virginia, to take this action.
The Monday paper is not a preferred day for most advertisers and it also contains fewer news pages. Discontinuing it will allow us to focus our resources on printing local news the other six days of the week.
Thank you for your continued support and readership.
Randy Mooney
Publisher