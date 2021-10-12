The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O − to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct.16-31
Fayette County
Mount Hope, Oct. 27: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Crossroads Mall, 2 Crossroads Mall
Oak Hill, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fayette Institute of Technolgy, 300 West Oyler Avenue
Greenbrier County
Lewisburg, Oct. 25: noon - 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street
Lewisburg, Oct. 26: noon. - 6 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Church of the Nazarene, Skylar Drive Entrance for Fellowship Hall
White Sulphur Springs, Oct. 22: 1 - 6 p.m., White Sulphur Spring Public Library, 344 Main Street West
Raleigh County
Beckley, Oct. 20: noon - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
Beckley, Oct. 27: noon - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
Summers County
Hinton, Oct. 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lifeline Church, 505 Stokes Drive
Wyoming County
Herndon, Oct. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Garwood Church of God, 118 Herndon Garwood Rd