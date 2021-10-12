The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O − to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct.16-31

Fayette County

Mount Hope, Oct. 27: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Crossroads Mall, 2 Crossroads Mall

Oak Hill, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fayette Institute of Technolgy, 300 West Oyler Avenue

Greenbrier County

Lewisburg, Oct. 25: noon - 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street

Lewisburg, Oct. 26: noon. - 6 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Church of the Nazarene, Skylar Drive Entrance for Fellowship Hall

White Sulphur Springs, Oct. 22: 1 - 6 p.m., White Sulphur Spring Public Library, 344 Main Street West

Raleigh County

Beckley, Oct. 20: noon - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr

Beckley, Oct. 27: noon - 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr

Summers County

Hinton, Oct. 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lifeline Church, 505 Stokes Drive

Wyoming County

Herndon, Oct. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Garwood Church of God, 118 Herndon Garwood Rd

 

