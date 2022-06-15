Record-high gas prices not yet impacting state tourism, Justice says

Record-high gas prices are not yet impacting visitation levels at West Virginia state parks and other tourism facilities, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday.
The Republican governor was asked during his bi-weekly pandemic briefing if soaring gas prices were hurting visitation levels at state parks and tourism attractions like the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Although he didn’t have statistics available, Justice said visitation levels are holding steady.
“Our state parks are doing great,” Justice said. “Our bookings and our numbers are really good. People are electing in a lot of ways to stay here and utilize the beauty of our state parks instead of going out (of state).”
Meanwhile, Justice said tourists from nearby states are still traveling to West Virginia at normal levels.
“People who are close to West Virginia are coming here, and always will,” Justice said. “With the upgrades we’ve made in state parks and everything we haven’t seen any significant impact at all.”
Although members of the Democratic Party in West Virginia have urged Justice to call a special session for the purpose of a gas tax holiday or a temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax, Justice on Thursday once again rejected that idea, arguing that it is better to use the revenue to maintain state roadways.
The state’s 35.7 cents a gallon state tax generates about $35 million a month in revenue that is used for the maintenance of state roads.
“The Legislature said no way,” Justice said of the Republican super-majority that controls the House and Senate. “That’s the end of the issue. Really and truly, I’m not about to call a special session and waste (taxpayer) dollars in a special session. There is no way.”
Republican lawmakers haven’t released any statements or press releases on the push by Democrats for a gas-tax holiday, instead simply allowing Justice to speak for them.
Justice said Thursday the “right answer” for West Virginia is to continue fixing state roads, bridges and guardrails with the monthly revenue generated from the gas tax.
As has been the case for months now, the bi-weekly pandemic briefings held by Justice are still dealing with a multitude of non-pandemic-related topics. On Thursday, Justice talked about everything from flooding; his recollections of the 2016 flood that impacted Greenbrier County; the current heat wave impacting the state; the upcoming free ridership weekend on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail for state residents that begins Friday and continues through Sunday; the state’s Juneteenth holiday; West Virginia Day; the fact that Justice will soon be “knighted” as an honorary Golden Horseshoe recipient; and his upcoming plan to select the best cake in West Virginia for the West Virginia Day celebration.
In terms of the pandemic, numbers were down slightly on Thursday with 556 new Covid cases being reported. Active virus cases stood at 1,855 with three new virus-associated deaths being reported Thursday.
On Thursday, 203 people were hospitalized with Covid – 105 people who are unvaccinated and 98 people who are vaccinated. Of that number, 12 vaccinated residents and 13 unvaccinated residents were in an ICU and four vaccinated residents were on a ventilator.
As of Thursday, Mercer County was reporting 77 active virus cases. McDowell and Monroe counties were reporting 18 active Covid cases each.
In terms of vaccines for children under 5 years of age, Justice said West Virginia’s Covid-19 vaccine distribution leaders are “ready to go” if and when federal health regulators approve and recommend the vaccine for use in young children.
Federal regulators are expected to make that decision soon.
“We have been continually preparing for approval to occur for young people,” West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer said in a statement issued by the governor’s office later in the day. “Pre-ordering has taken place for the 5 and under age group. We anticipate approximately 17,400 doses arriving in our state between June 20 and June 29.”