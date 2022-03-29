Tuesday’s report: Reconciliation of data and death certificates related to Covid in West Virginia can bring tough news – as it did Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 51 more deaths in its daily accounting. Five of the deaths were daily. The other 46? Reconciliation.
That pushed the state’s total to 6,794 deaths a little more than two years into the pandemic here in the Mountain State. Of those, 1,326 have been recorded in the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia. Raleigh County, the most populous, has counted more deaths, 340, than any other. Mercer County has had 262 deaths followed by Fayette (197), Greenbrier (154), Wyoming (111), Nicholas (92), McDowell (71), Summers (54) and Monroe (45).
The other data collected by the DHHR was more promising. The number of active cases fell to 376, down from 406 in the previous 24 hours and down 1,767 or 82.5 percent from 2,143 recorded on March 1.
Hospitalizations were up eight for the day to 161 in the Tuesday report, but were well below the 518 reported on March 1.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Putnam County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old male from Greenbrier County, and a 62-year-old male from Kanawha County.
Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 55-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 96-year-old female from Tucker County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year-old male from Cabell County, a 41-year-old male from Putnam County, a 93-year-old female from Summers County, a 74-year-old male from Ohio County, a 73-year-old male from Summers County, an 81-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 85-year-old female from McDowell County, a 67-year-old male from Cabell County, a 70-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 91-year-old male from Cabell County, a 76-year-old male from Cabell County, a 69-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 50-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year-old female from Wayne County, a 99-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year-old male from Ohio County, a 91-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 92-year-old female from Harrison County, a 74-year-old male from Webster County, a 49-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 60-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old male from Fayette County, an 88-year-old male from Mineral County, an 89-year-old female from Randolph County, a 74-year-old male from Roane County, an 82-year-old female from Jackson County, a 78-year-old male from Jackson County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Harrison County, a 101-year-old male from Logan County, an 85-year-old male from Monroe County, a 97-year-old female from Barbour County, an 82-year-old female from Summers County, an 87-year-old male from Morgan County, a 76-year-old female from Mercer County, an 84-year-old female from Ohio County, a 78-year-old male from Fayette County, a 73-year-old male from Mercer County, a 71-year-old female from McDowell County, and a 52-year-old male from Wayne County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death from August 2021.