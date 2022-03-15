Tuesday’s report: With state officials reconciling 29 Covid-related deaths from the first three months of the year, the daily count shot up by 39 in the Tuesday report, pushing the overall total to 6,598.
Meanwhile, active Covid cases declined to 1,092 in the Tuesday report from the 1,244 reported on Monday, according to the data collection by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The daily positive test rate stayed relatively low at 3.27 percent in the Tuesday report, down from 4.06 on Monday. It was the seventh consecutive day it stayed below 5 percent.
Hospitalizations were down three to 262 while the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was up one to 72 but down 17 from one week ago.
Forty-four patients were on a ventilator for breathing assistance, one more than the day before.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old male from Cabell County, a 91-year-old female from Clay County, a 63-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 68-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 82-year-old male from Cabell County, and a 57-year-old female from Berkeley County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 92-year-old female from Marion County, a 65-year-old male from Lincoln County, an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old female from Cabell County, a 77-year-old male from Randolph County, a 74-year-old male from Fayette County, an 80-year-old female from Ohio County, a 49-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old male from Wayne County, an 85-year-old male from Randolph County, a 71-year-old male from Logan County, an 87-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year-old female from Mercer County, a 74-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 57-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year-old female from Fayette County, an 83-year-old female from Wayne County, a 60-year-old male from Ritchie County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old female from Upshur County, an 84-year-old female from Lincoln County, an 80-year-old female from Ohio County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 98-year-old male from Mercer County, an 80-year-old female from Monroe County, a 67-year-old male from Boone County, a 69-year-old female from Cabell County, a 64-year-old male from McDowell County, and a 43-year-old female from Berkeley County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022.