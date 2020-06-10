Raleigh County Community Action Association is assisting county residents with mortgage, rent and utilities through the new RCCAA CARES program, RCCAA Housing Director Brittany McMillion said Wednesday.
RCCAA Executive Director Ron Cantley announced in May that his agency was anticipating a potential rise of local residents seeking help with housing and utility assistance, because of the record unemployment rates due to COVID-19.
McMillion said the agency has been allotted more than $400,000 in federal funding under the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG), an anti-poverty federal grant that funds state-administrated agencies that fight poverty. A large portion of the grant is earmarked for providing mortgage, rent and utility assistance to county residents.
Cantley reported in May that there had yet not been an increase in homelessness in Beckley due to COVID. On Wednesday, McMcillion said that the non-profit RCCAA applied for the grant funding to prevent a wave of homelessness.
"It's sort of like prevention services," explained McMillion. "Our housing department is specifically focused on the homeless population.
"This program is more a prevention program, to keep people from becoming homeless due to COVID and the challenges they have came across."
There is currently public agency that provides assistance with mortgage, she said.
"It's not a duplicated service," stated McMillion. "Certain churches or non-profits will pledge $50 on a utility payment, or $200 on your past-due rent.
"We will pay the full amount, but your termination cannot go farther than a month on your utilities.
"As far as mortgage, that's something new we're kind of advancing," she said. "It's not something we usually do, within the apartment.
"If somebody needs help with their mortgage payment, due to COVID, then we have the funding for it."
RCCAA CARES opened on Friday, and McMillion said roughly 10 residents have received assistance already.
"Some lost their jobs," she said. "Others were already behind on their rent, due to losing hours at work, but the main thing we're seeing is a lot of waiters and waitresses that are still laid off from COVID, and they're only at a certain capacity at the restaurant.
"They haven't gotten their job back," she said. "That's probably the biggest (reason) right now."
On average, applicants are one to two months behind on payments, she said.
She said that RCCAA is relying on Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines for fair market value when helping with mortgage or rent.
"We're just kind of piggy-backing off of our HUD programs for fair market value," she said.
McMillion explained how the program works.
RCCAA has allocated $15,000 monthly for the next year for the program. County residents whose income falls within 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline may apply for help if they are unable to pay rent, mortgage or a utility.
To qualify, the applicant must be the adult head of household. The mortgage or rent payment may not exceed 30 percent of the monthly income, which is standard for HUD.
The utility must have been disconnected no later than one month earlier to qualify for payment.
Applicants may qualify for assistance three times in a 12-month period, and they must live in Raleigh County.
Applications may be made online by visiting www.rccaa.org and clicking on the "Litt Lite Assistance" link to upload a form of personal identification and proof of income.
They may also visit the new RCCAA office at 102 McCreery Street or call 304-860-1921 for more information.