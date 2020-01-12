Randall Belt, D.O., joins WVSOM Board of Governors

lewisburg — Randall Belt, D.O., is the newest addition to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Board of Governors, the body that oversees the financial, business and educational policies under which the school operates.
A WVSOM alumnus who lives in Johnson City, Tenn., Belt was appointed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to fill an unexpired term ending June 30, 2021. He will join the board at its Thursday, Jan. 23, meeting in Charleston.
Belt is the medical director of the Greeneville Community Hospital East emergency department in Greeneville, Tenn., and serves as an adjunct faculty member for the physician assistant degree program at Milligan College in Elizabethton, Tenn.
After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Bluefield College in Bluefield, Va., Belt attended medical school at WVSOM, where he was awarded a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree in 1998. He completed a family medicine residency at Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan.
Belt previously served on the Board of Directors for the Mid-Atlantic Section of the U.S. Tennis Association.
The WVSOM Board of Governors consists of nine lay members appointed by the governor and three elected representatives, one each from the school’s faculty, staff and student body.