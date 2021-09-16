Car horns blared near the interstate exit along Harper Road on Thursday as drivers responded to signs that read “Honk for Freedom” and “Stop the Mandate” as part of a Rally 4 Freedom protest.
Rally organizer Todd Kirby said he felt the rally was the only way to have his voice heard when it comes to opposing Covid vaccinations and mask mandates.
“You can hear the response from people,” Kirby said, nodding in the directin of the dozens of drivers who were honking their car horns as they drove by. “They're aggravated and our message is about freedom and about personal choice.”
Kirby said he supports those who choose to get vaccinated, wear masks or social distance and wishes that his choices were supported similarly.
“I have loved ones who are vaccinated, I have friends who are vaccinated, and I, myself, may choose to get vaccinated one day, but I’m not going to be forced to do it by my government,” he said.
“We want the freedom” for all Americans “to decide what is best for their family. Mandates are not American.”
Kirby said the more than two dozen people present at Thursday’s rally were there because they were “starving for a voice.”
“The media won’t be their voice, their leaders won’t be their voice, so we’re out here to be their voice,” Kirby said.
He said he also opposed the numerous programs put in place by the state as well as the city that entice and reward individuals who “take the jab,” citing the vaccine incentives approved by Beckley Common Council this week as well as Gov. Jim Justice’s “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.
Kirby referred to these incentives as bribes and a form of coercion, which he said is just another way people's freedom of choice is being taken away.
Others at the rally said it’s not just the incentive programs that they are opposed to, but also the punishment being inflicted on those who opposed the Covid mandates.
Susan Albright said her husband was a victim of the mask mandate, having been recently fired by his employer, West Virginia University, for not wearing a mask and refusing Covid testing.
“He refused to bow down to their mandates, so they fire him,” Albright said.
Albright, who did not wish to disclose her employer for fear of retaliation, said she does wear a mask at work but only because she can’t afford for both herself and her husband to be out of work.
Albright said she hopes those who passed by the rally will be encouraged to ask more questions about the mandates being passed down.
“Our government needs to worry more about governing issues it can such as growing industries and not snuff out people’s ability to make a living,” she said.
Rhonda Dillon of Beckley called the rally, a “grassroots movement” for people who are in opposition of Covid mandates. She feels their voice is being overshadowed and their “freedom of choice” is being taken away.
“We are being censored, our voices are not being heard so we are grassrooting it,” she said. “We’re coming out here, speaking to people and letting them know we are not afraid of standing up for our constitutional and our God-given rights.”
As a parent, Dillon said she feels like the mask and vaccine mandates are infringing on her parental right. Though she home schools, Dillon said she recently tried to enter a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting to voice her opposition to the mask mandate in schools but was not allowed inside because she refused to wear a mask.
Dillion said she joined the rally because she knows that people are afraid to be in the opposition for fear of being bullied or ridiculed.
“I want people to know they are not alone,” she said.
Kirby, who held his first Rally 4 Freedom protest two weeks ago, said he plans to continue to hold weekly rallies “until this madness stops.”
Kirby said he would direct anyone looking to find out when and where the next rally will be to his Facebook page at facebook.com/todd.kirby1, which is open to the public.