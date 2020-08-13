Raleigh's Covid-19 spread ahead of state average

The pace of Covid-19 infections in Raleigh County continued to race ahead of the state average as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) came in at 276 – 17 more than the previous day.
In the past two weeks, the DHHR has confirmed 125 cases of the highly infectious disease in the county – a nearly 83 percent jump, which is more than three times greater than the state rate over the same period. Since July 30, the state numbers have climbed from 6,422 to 8,251, an increase of 1,729 or 26.9 percent.
Sparking the surge locally was an outbreak at Pine Lodge in Beckley, a Genesis HealthCare nursing and rehabilitation center at 405 Stanaford Road near Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital. At Pine Lodge, 33 residents and 13 staff members – as of Monday – had tested positive for Covid-19.
Raleigh Health Department Nursing Administrator Candance Hurd has not returned repeated phone calls from The Register-Herald seeking additional information and updates. The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department has not issued any press releases or posted any information about the surge to its website or to its Facebook page.
According to DHHR statistics on its online database, the county has performed 15,942 tests for the disease through Thursday, giving the county a comparatively low 1.73 percent positive test rate. After spiking to 3.51 percent on Thursday, the state’s positive test rate stood at 2.40 percent overall.
A breakdown of demographic groups shows those 70 and older represent 18.12 percent of confirmed cases in Raleigh County – the same percent as those between the ages of 20 and 29. Those under the age of 20 represent 9.05 percent of positive cases. There are 143 women and 133 men in Raleigh County who have tested positive, while 83.64 percent of all who have tested positive are white, 11.27 percent Black, and 5.09 percent “other,” according to the DHHR online database.
Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to hold a pandemic press briefing on Friday morning.
Mercer County remains active with the disease, adding eight more cases on Thursday to push its total to 216, second only to Raleigh County for having the most in The Register-Herald nine-county primary market.
Over the past two weeks, Mercer County has added 88 cases for a 69 percent increase. It has been hit especially hard by a spread at a nursing home, the Princeton Health Care Center, where 16 people have died of Covid-related causes.
Raleigh County’s death count remains at one and the state’s stayed at 153 on Thursday.
With Raleigh and Mercer counties leading the way, the nine regional counties added 32 cases on Thursday. Wyoming County added six to push its total to 43. Fayette County also tacked on six more cases to push its total to 160. McDowell County added three cases, and Monroe and Summers counties each added one. Greenbrier and Nicholas counties stayed flat with 92 and 39 cases respectively.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 148 additional positive tests out of 4,222 lab results on Thursday. In total, the state had received 339,349 lab results, representing 18.85 percent of the population.
The state’s case fatality rate is 1.91 percent compared to the national rate of 3.05 percent.
Cases per county: Barbour (29), Berkeley (720), Boone (112), Braxton (8), Brooke (70), Cabell (431), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (160), Gilmer (17), Grant (131), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (84), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (238), Jackson (165), Jefferson (302), Kanawha (1,020), Lewis (28), Lincoln (96), Logan (276), Marion (195), Marshall (130), Mason (67), McDowell (62), Mercer (216), Mineral (125), Mingo (195), Monongalia (962), Monroe (20), Morgan (31), Nicholas (39), Ohio (271), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (125), Putnam (204), Raleigh (276), Randolph (212), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (16), Taylor (60), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (266), Wyoming (43).