Raleigh, Summers give out vaccine (WITH GALLERY)
By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
The region's local health departments are pulling together under Gov. Jim Justice's Operation Save Our Wisdom (SOW) plan to vaccinate for Covid those West Virginians ages 80 and older — people whom a Raleigh County doctor on Friday called "the greatest generation."
"(It's) the greatest love for the greatest generation," Dr. Kyle Muscari of Access Health said Friday, moments after he had finished assisting Raleigh County Health Department nurses administer close to 600 Pfizer vaccines during the one-day drive-through clinic.
Summers County Health Department Administrator Chad Meador reported that a high number of people are asking for the vaccine, which is being rolled out by county health departments as shots become available from the state.
"More and more people each day are calling about the vaccines," he said. "They want to know, how many vaccines (are you) going to get?
"Those questions are not easy for us to answer. There's so many layers to it.
GALLERY: Drive-Through COVID-19 Clinic
Larry George, of Beckley, receives his dose of the Phizer vaccine from Amanda Toney, RN Access Health, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Doris Rizzo, of Beckley, right, receives her dose of the Phizer vaccine from Bailee Russell, RN Access Health, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Robert Gardner, of Beckley, left, receives his dose of the Phizer vaccine from Amber Humphrey, RN Raleigh County Health Department, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Michele Villanueva, nurse practitioner Raleigh County Health Department preparing the Phizer vaccine during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Barbara Bell, RN Raleigh County Health Department, left, Tammy Burton, RN Access Health and Mary Meadows, RN Heath Department, reconstituting the Phizer vaccine during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Barbara Bell, RN Raleigh County Health Department, left, Tammy Burton, RN Access Health and Mary Meadows, RN Heath Department, reconstituting the Phizer vaccine during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Tammy Burton, RN Access, reconstituting the Phizer vaccine during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Amber Humphrey, RN Raleigh County Health Department, administers a dose of the Phizer vaccine, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Dr. Lanny Meadows, Access Health, administers a dose of the Phizer vaccine, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Dr. Michael Gray, Access Health, administers a dose of the Phizer vaccine, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Dr. Lanny Meadows, Access Health, administers a dose of the Phizer vaccine to Riley Williams, of Maple Fork, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Dr. Kyle Muscari, Access Health, checking on patients after receiiving the COVID-19 vaccine, during a drive-through clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Amber Humphrey, RN Raleigh County Health Department, preparing to administer a dose of the Phizer vaccine, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Amber Humphrey, RN Raleigh County Health Department, administers a dose of the Phizer vaccine to Pete Culicerto, of Beckley, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Dr. Lanny Meadows, Access Health, administers a dose of the Phizer vaccine to Nancy Culicerto, of Beckley, during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Vehicles line up during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Vehicles line up during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. The clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Vehicles line up during a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Friday, January 8 from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. The clinic provided 650 vaccines for 80 and over population of Raleigh County. (Submitted Photo by Matt Wykle, Access Health)
Submitted Photo by Matt Wykle Access Health
"I'd tell people to be a little more patient but, when their time comes, to get the vaccine."
Meador said his department, which is significantly smaller than Raleigh Health Department and in the midst of a severe outbreak on Friday, made patient appointments to administer 90 vaccines on Thursday and 90 on Friday for those 80 and older. Last week, he said, his department administered 105 doses.
Meador added that his department had plans to administer 24 on Saturday, totaling more than 350 vaccines to date. The vaccine roll-out plan is just part of the process for slowing the third wave of Covid. He reported that contact tracing and testing remain strong pieces of the puzzle, requiring those in health care to work seven days a week.
"We're working 10-, 12-hour days, seven days a week," he said.
"This is my 18th year," he described his term at the health department. "We've done a lot of things. We did the H1N1 vaccinations, and we've done floods before, but nothing like this."
In Raleigh County, before 8 a.m. on Friday, hundreds of senior citizens ages 80 and older were lined up in their vehicles around the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for a drive-through clinic that Raleigh Health Department had established there. The health department had received about 600 vaccines from the state that were to be administered to the target population of seniors ages 80 and older.
Raleigh Health Department Registered Nurse Amber Humphrey led the initiative Friday. Muscari and Dr. Rodney Fink of Access Health, along with nine registered nurses and a licensed practical nurse from Access, volunteered to assist with the drive-through clinic.
The county had earlier in the week received delivery of the first in a series of 10 vaccines that will go out to older state residents under Justice's SOW program, which aims to deliver vaccines first to those who are 80 and older and, later, to those who are 70 and older.
SOW also aims to vaccinate school service personnel and faculty who are 50 and older, though only seniors 80 and older were vaccinated at the Raleigh clinic Friday. The state Board of Education is directing the vaccination of school employees through superintendents in each of the state's 55 counties.
"This is a battle we all want to fight and win," said Fink.
Cars pulled into the clinic and were directed to one of six lines.
"When we got there, I saw people backing around Eisenhower Drive," said Muscari. "I thought, oh, god.
"But it went smoothly."
Nurses and doctors walked to the cars to administer the shot, which is the first of two the patients will receive. A second booster shot will be required in three weeks. Muscari said that those who received the first dose will be called by county health care workers to return for the booster.
Muscari helped monitor patients after they had received the shot on Friday. Medical personnel put stickers on cars once a patient had gotten the dose, and the patient drove into a line of three cars in order to be monitored for any adverse reactions.
On Friday, Muscari reported, there were none.
"It went great," he said. "It went fantastic. Everything went smoothly, and we're just trying to end this pandemic, together."
Muscari, who monitored patients after their shots, said one recipient of the vaccine was 94 years old.
"People were just so appreciative," he described patients' responses. "In this area, we have a could-be vulnerable population, so to get as many shots in the arms of all these fine folks around here, to keep them healthy, we would stay there all day to get anybody we could."
Humphrey said that the Friday clinic was not limited to only Raleigh residents.
Some patients told Muscari they had waited two hours for the vaccine, while others had waited an hour. Most of those patients had arrived early in the morning.
Muscari said that, by the afternoon, the wait was not as long.
"We're getting there," said Muscari, who had volunteered on his day off to assist with the clinic. "I have a good feeling.
"I would just encourage all of your readers, everyone, to consider themselves and their families," he said. "If they have concerns, talk to their health care provider.
"I do believe in science. I believe it's safe," said Muscari. "I took mine 15 days ago. I feel fine. I had mild pain at the injection site."
Humphrey said county health officials had not yet been notified on Friday of when the second round of SOW vaccines for seniors will be available for the next clinic.
"Keep a watch on the news, in the paper, with our Facebook page," said Humphrey. "We'll keep updating people to let them know when we have other shots available with the different age groups."
Humphrey said local health officials do not yet know when they will receive the next in the series of SOW vaccines.
Jeri Knowlton, a spokeswoman for Summers ARH Hospital in Hinton and Beckley ARH Hospital in Beckley, reported Friday that two-thirds of Summers ARH staff had been vaccinated.
"Every person that requested, regardless of position, has been offered the vaccine," Knowlton reported.
She added that Summers ARH had administered 119 primary vaccines since the doses were made available.
Beckley ARH Hospital Community CEO Rocky Massey said that since Dec. 16, Beckley ARH had administered 110 doses of the vaccines this past week, including 50 of the booster vaccines.
Altogether, Beckley ARH had administered 254 primary doses and 50 secondary doses since Dec. 16.
Raleigh General Hospital spokesperson Courtney White reported Friday that RGH has administered "more than 695" doses to date, all to health care workers and first responders. The number includes first and secondary doses, she said.