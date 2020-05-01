Because it serves a very high-risk population of seniors ages 60 and older, the Raleigh County Commission on Aging will be delaying the reopening of its Senior Center at 1614 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
This will give the Commission on Aging an opportunity to do necessary cleaning and preparation for social distancing measures. During this time, the commission will also be monitoring the status of COVID-19 cases in the area to help it decide when it is safe to reopen.
Until the commission feels confident that its seniors can return to the center safely, it will continue to provide home-delivered meals as well as grab and go meals at the Kanawha Street site, and wellness checks by phone for seniors as it has been doing for the past few weeks.
The Commission on Aging will also continue to provide in-home services.
— Commission on Aging