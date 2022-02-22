Raleigh school board drops mask mandate

In a unanimous decision, Raleigh County Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to recommend that students and staff wear facial coverings while inside schools but to lift a requirement that they must wear masks.
The new policy, which Schools Superintendent David Price recommended to the five-member board, goes into effect Wednesday and is in keeping with decisions by officials in West Virginia and other states to roll back precautions, as cases of the Omicron variant wane in West Virginia and across the nation.
“When we say the masks are recommended, not required, starting tomorrow morning, that’s for staff and students,” Price told a group of parents who attended the meeting to request that the mask requirement be lifted. “We want to make sure we clarify some things, though.”
Price said school officials will be reporting all positive Covid tests to the West Virginia Health Department and that the statistics will be on the school board website.
Students who test positive may return to school on Day Six after testing or the start of symptoms, if they wear a mask and continue to wear it until Day 10. On Day 11, they choose whether to wear the mask or to remove it.
Those who do not want to wear a mask may return to school on Day 11, said Price.
He said the decision was made in light of data that show the most contagious time for the Omicron virus is two days before and three days following a positive test result.
Data have shown those who test positive are still about 30 percent contagious on days six through 10, he added.
The cases of Omicron have dropped in the U.S., but health officials are observing a new Omicron variant that has fueled a second surge in Denmark. The new variant is known as BA.2 and is 30 percent more contagious than Omicron. It has been observed in 74 countries and 47 U.S. states.
A number of parents in attendance expressed agreement with the board’s decision. They also asked the board to consider dangers in public schools such as tattooing and vaping and to find ways to hold parents accountable.
One parent thanked the board and then warned them that the U.S. could become like Russia, Australia or Canada if freedoms were removed from citizens.
Another parent urged the board to investigate the developers of the Covid-19 vaccine.
In a moment of levity for some who attended the meeting, Board President Larry Ford said that “someone" had called him and asked if board members knew what they would be voting on, prior to showing up for their meeting.
“I want anyone who listens to know all board members are given a complete packet six days before the meeting,” insisted Ford. “I just wanted people to know that.”
Price said state law requires that school officials provide topics to board members in advance of the meetings.
Parents interrupted the public meeting to ask questions, forcing some board members to briefly pause in their discussion.
Price paused the discussion to explain the protocol to the participating parents. He also offered to meet with them following the school board meeting.
In other business:
• Board member Dr. Charlotte Hutchens recognized school bus drivers. She pointed out that Wednesday, Feb. 23, is School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.
• Independence High School Athletic Director John Lilly urged the board to hire an athletic trainer or an equivalent at each of the four high schools in the district by hiring a trainer as a full-time teacher. The trainer can monitor student athletes’ health during athletic practices and serve as a substitute teacher in return for a teacher’s salary.
That salary is lower than an athletic trainer’s typical salary, according to comments made during the meeting.
Lilly said the move would help meet state requirements for athletic trainers and help schools compensate for a substitute teacher shortage.
State lawmakers have mandated that each school have a trainer, but Price said the educational requirements were so rigid for the salaries most school districts are able to offer, with available funding, that finding a trainer has proven difficult.
Only two universities in the state offer an athletic trainer program, and high schools must compete with colleges to hire graduates, whose training prepares them for careers in physical therapy, nursing and pre-medical studies.
As a solution for the high schools, Jan Care and other ambulance services have provided emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to oversee games and practices.
Lilly said that Covid has made that arrangement more difficult and that health struggles that student athletes face because of Covid infections make the need for an athletic trainer more urgent.
One all-state linebacker still struggles with breathing, a year after having the virus, he added.
Board member Gordy Roop noted he had always believed that school districts had trouble finding trainers.
Woodrow Wilson High Athletic Director Tim Carrico and Liberty High Athletic Director Jim Workman also attended to show support for the request.
• Price, Ford and Assistant Superintendent Sandra Sheatsley presented a number of Math Field Day awards to Westin Dempsey of Ridgeview Elementary School (5th grade-4th place) and to Independence Middle School students Owen James (6th grade-4th place), Micah Cuthbert (7th grade-2nd place), Jacob James (8th grade-4th place) and Independence High School student Cooper Williams (high school division-8th place).
County Science Fair winners at Independence High School were Mackenzie Varney, Rachel Vass and Sydni Weis (1st place-Animal Sciences), Jayden Jones (1st place-Biomedical and Health Science), Luke Murphy (1st place-Chemistry), Akira Hale (Earth and Environmental Sciences), Haydan McClaugherty, Kaylin Rose and Presley Walls (1st place-Energy), Ally O’Neal, Abby O’Neal and Racheal Rozell (3rd place-Materials Science) and Alyssa Kiblinger (2nd place-Materials Science), Phillip “Brady” Rogers (2nd place-Mathematics), Arianna Hale (2nd place-Robotics and Intelligent Machines).
Atticus Goodson of Independence High School was recognized for sports achievement. Atticus had been awarded the Kennedy Award for the top football player in the state, the Warner Award for the top running back in the state and as the WVSSAC All-State 1st Team offensive captain.