Raleigh Playhouse continues to offer online content in lieu of public events

It’s a new month and with that comes an opportunity for change, but the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre remains resolute in creating online content to satisfy the masses while they stay closed to the public.
“Everything is sort of up in the air from week to week, but we have made a few updates and are working on going forward,” Shane Pierce, manager of the Playhouse, said of May’s content.
This month, the theater will continue its “School Announcements” Facebook segment on Monday afternoons.
Like previous weeks, the show will highlight arts and entertainment events happening in the area, as well as individual artists. Past weeks have spotlighted local musicians hosting online concerts, overviews and thoughts about artistic creations, and videos of time-lapse artworks in progress.
Nick Yurick, a Beckley native who now resides in Cleveland, Ohio, will be featured in an upcoming show.
Pierce will be sharing some of the work Yurick has been doing during his time with Theatre West Virginia. Although he lives in Cleveland, Yurick returns to work at TWV every summer and recently directed one of the company’s shows.
The “School Announcements” that aired on May 4, titled “A Conversations with ‘Hot Contents,’” focused on a web series that was produced by Hot Contents – a YouTube channel belonging to West Virginia Filmmakers, Curren Sheldon and Tija Bumgarner.
Sheldon is mostly known for his Netflix documentaries “Recovery Boys” and “Heroin(e)” and Bumgarner is an instructor at Marshall University.
The web series, “Quarantine Life,” is comprised of three to four-minute vignettes about current observations and struggles related to the pandemic.
“It is super funny and professionally done, so it's slick and crisp,” Pierce said. “They release a couple episodes a week and it’s been really inspiring.”
Monday’s time was devoted to interviewing the duo.
“We are really happy that we have been able to contribute with the way we have been networking and sharing events. Sometimes you get so focused on your own events and programming that even though we want to support others you forget or just don’t have time. This has reminded us how important it is to work together…all the content we are seeing with people locally, regionally and nationally is so cool.”
Pierce drew attention to the fact that other organizations and local places were doing something similar to “School Announcements” by highlighting different events and programming across Beckley.
"There’s almost no overlap. The stuff they’re doing is new to us and vice versa. I can pull up Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, whatever it is and its just art nonstop. Everything I see are fresh, new creations and its been really great.”
Watch Parties
The theater will still be hosting live watch parties on their Facebook page but have no set schedule.
After and during the screening, viewers will have the opportunity to interact with one another by sharing their thoughts and feelings about the film.
“The interactions are incredibly fun, and I think, actually I know for a fact they are enjoying it because they are telling me that they are," Pierce said. "Even those who aren’t engaging say they love seeing the commentary and jokes. It fits so many different personalities and really enhances the interest.”
Pierce said the online watch parties have also given The Playhouse the chance to show things that normally wouldn’t draw a crowd. He used an old, silent serialized film as an example stating that while it's entertaining and weird, it would be hard to sell a film that’s broken into multiple segments.
“People can tune in if they want and stick around, look at the commentary, and get a few laughs or they may go in, leave, and revisit it later," Pierce said. "We have even had people from out of state and around the country join in, so it gives them a chance to see what we are offering too.”
Late Lunch
Another live stream program that Pierce has been working on, this time with his creative partner Dave Gravely, is “Late Lunch” – a whacky segment framed like a cooking show.
The first episode was set in the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre lobby but was soon moved to the partners’ respective houses to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Pierce and Gravely will still be creating “Late Lunch” episodes but are filming as they find the time and have no regular schedule in place.
Virtual Open Mic Night
In April, the theater celebrated its first virtual open mic night, which they held in partnership with the Beckley Art Center.
According to Pierce, this event has been the most successful online event they have offered in terms of viewership.
“We had 43 minutes of music and recordings that people had made. They were of all ages doing all different genres just like a real open mic night. You never knew what to expect next.”
Due to the event’s popularity, Pierce is hoping to offer another open mic night towards the end of the month, which will broadcast from the BAC’s Facebook page.
Virtual Arts Celebration
On Saturday, May 9, The Raleigh will be participating in a visual arts celebration that is being hosted by The RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton.
The Collection, which has also been creating virtual content as of late, has put together this all-day arts celebration, which will broadcast through Facebook live stream, in place of their annual art celebration.
“They didn’t want to cancel it, so they transitioned it," Pierce said. "We were invited to be a part and will have a spotlight during the events to talk about the programming we’ve been doing and about what the arts mean to the community at this time.
"They have really been a model on how to tap into the creative community and use that energy to revitalize everything,” Pierce said. “It was very validating to have them call on us. It’s a reminder that we are doing something right.”
WVPB Sponsorship
Another sign that the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is moving in the right direction is their West Virginia Public Broadcasting sponsorship.
According to Pierce, the network created a free underwriting package for certain organizations that qualified. Applicants had to write a short essay detailing how they transition during the pandemic and the struggles they have faced during this time.
“I am really excited about this. It helps get our name out there. At times all this has felt like a shot in the dark. All we can do is the best we can and it's nice to see that that means something.”
With the state slowly opening back up, Pierce says the theater will continue to take social distancing seriously and will follow all the protocols that are in place.
“If we do have to limit the number of people in the building and we have a live production it is likely that we will start live broadcasting the film and doing duel streams.”
He also shared that, after seeing the response to online content, the theater may continue to offer some form of Facebook programming even after things have returned to normal.
For more information about The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre- located at 403 Neville Street, visit their Facebook page or their website at www.theraleighwv.com.