Raleigh moves to gold as W.Va. cases surge

Coronavirus cases across the U.S. are spiking to new records, averaging more than 75,000 cases per day over the past week, hitting 86,600 on Thursday and pushing the known number of infections to over nine million since the pandemic began. Eight states recorded record highs.
West Virginia is adding to the surge.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 402 new cases around the state with seven more deaths in the Thursday report by the DHHR. Its daily record is 476 on Oct. 15.
Across the nine counties in southern West Virginia that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market, 102 new cases were added on Thursday – a one-day jump of 2.9 percent. Since Oct. 1, the region has added 1,309 cases, an increase of 58 percent.
Raleigh County added the most cases, 27, of all regional counties, with Wyoming County adding 24 in a single day for an 8.4 percent jump. Since Oct. 1, Wyoming County has added 187 cases, a 155 percent jump.
And yet Wyoming moved out of the most restrictive red on the state’s color-coded map that measures infection rates and daily positive test rates. Because the county scored better on its positivity rate, 7.18 percent, it moved into orange territory where schools are still required to remain closed and athletic teams prohibited from competition.
Meanwhile, Wyoming's infection rate headed in the opposite direction, rising to 71.45 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average, up from 65.85 on Wednesday. The Thursday number was the highest in the state by far. The next closest was a reading of 43.05 in Monroe County.
Raleigh County moved to gold on Thursday, a step closer to seeing schools having to adopt remote learning protocols. As its infection rate moved higher into orange with a 23.95 reading from Wednesday’s 22.0, its positivity rate moved from yellow to gold with a Thursday percentage of 4.00, a climb from 3.27 percent on Wednesday. Orange begins at 5.0 percent.
Elsewhere around the region, Mercer County added another 16 cases on Thursday to push its total to 762 since the pandemic began, second in the region to Raleigh’s 825.
Fayette County added 10 cases, Summers Couty added seven, Monroe County added six, Greenbrier and Nicholas counties each added five cases and McDowell County added four.
The DHHR confirmed two Covid-related deaths from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man; three deaths from Wetzel County, a 71-year-old woman, a 73-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman; and a 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County.
The state has counted a total of 23,466 Covid-19 cases since its first on March 17 and 443 deaths.
On Thursday, the state’s positive test rate was 2.97 percent, moving the cumulative rate to 2.89 percent, the highest it has been since April 24 when it stood at 2.99 percent in the early days of the virus’ transmission.
The DHHR also reported 238 hospitalizations, a record, and 84 patients in intensive care units, also a record.
The DHHR has scheduled testing on Friday at the following locations:
Mercer County, noon to 3 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield.
Monroe County, noon to 4 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union.
Wyoming County, noon to 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park St., Pineville.
Cases per county: Barbour (185), Berkeley (1,615), Boone (381), Braxton (67), Brooke (237), Cabell (1,453), Calhoun (36), Clay (64), Doddridge (71), Fayette (786), Gilmer (64), Grant (194), Greenbrier (200), Hampshire (133), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (660), Jackson (388), Jefferson (603), Kanawha (3,683), Lewis (94), Lincoln (253), Logan (770), Marion (391), Marshall (341), Mason (178), McDowell (126), Mercer (762), Mineral (223), Mingo (609), Monongalia (2,316), Monroe (257), Morgan (151), Nicholas (188), Ohio (560), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (30), Pocahontas (70), Preston (200), Putnam (884), Raleigh (825), Randolph (419), Ritchie (41), Roane (111), Summers (119), Taylor (168), Tucker (64), Tyler (35), Upshur (265), Wayne (595), Webster (32), Wetzel (183), Wirt (53), Wood (616), Wyoming (309).