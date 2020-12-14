Raleigh man in latest W.Va. Covid-19 deaths

As the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was being delivered across the state on Monday, West Virginia added 1,177 confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease and 10 deaths in the daily pandemic report.
Included in the death count were a 79-year-old man from Raleigh County and five people from Berkeley County.
The number of confirmed cases drove up the daily positive test rate to 8.33 percent – or, roughly, one in every 12 people whose lab result was returned on Sunday tested positive.
The daily rate was the highest it has been since April 18, early in this pandemic, when the test rate touched 10.96 percent.
The cumulative test rate has now risen to 4.10 percent, the highest it has been since April 22 when it stood at 4.13 percent.
By most measures, the pandemic is spreading rapidly in the state and across the country.
In West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources daily report, hospitalizations had risen to 720 with daily intensive care unit patients at 199 – both record highs.
The number of active cases hit 21,076 – another record – staying above 20,000 where it has been five of the past six days. On Dec. 1, the state had 17,125 active cases.
The infection rate in every one of the state’s 55 counties spent a second consecutive day categorized as red – more than 25 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average – the highest on the state’s five-color metrics map.
By virtue of a second qualifying metric, a county’s positive test rating, not one of the nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market was in red, but four – Greenbrier, Nicholas, Wyoming and Mercer – were in orange, the second highest color rating.
Only one county, Summers, was in green, the least restrictive.
Across the newspaper’s region, 201 new Covid cases were reported, pushing the overall number up to 9,229.
Leading the way were Mercer County with 53 cases, Greenbrier County with 52 cases and Raleigh County with 47 cases.
In addition to the Beckley death, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 66-year-old man from Grant County, a 90-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 67-year-old man from Preston County, a 71-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 95-year-old woman from Berkeley County, a 76-year-old woman from Berkeley County, a 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old woman from Berkeley County and a 78-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
Cases per county: Barbour (562), Berkeley (4,537), Boone (813), Braxton (172), Brooke (1,005), Cabell (3,962), Calhoun (106), Clay (193), Doddridge (173), Fayette (1,377), Gilmer (257), Grant (596), Greenbrier (924), Hampshire (631), Hancock (1,292), Hardy (524), Harrison (2,012), Jackson (910), Jefferson (1,836), Kanawha (7,099), Lewis (343), Lincoln (546), Logan (1,222), Marion (1,262), Marshall (1,660), Mason (798), McDowell (745), Mercer (1,834), Mineral (1,825), Mingo (1,132), Monongalia (4,171), Monroe (482), Morgan (468), Nicholas (503), Ohio (2,011), Pendleton (182), Pleasants (209), Pocahontas (295), Preston (1,081), Putnam (2,477), Raleigh (2,073), Randolph (905), Ritchie (256), Roane (237), Summers (327), Taylor (490), Tucker (241), Tyler (229), Upshur (639), Wayne (1,336), Webster (110), Wetzel (523), Wirt (159), Wood (3,678), Wyoming (964).