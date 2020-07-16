Raleigh County Judicial Annex Courthouse will be closed on Friday so that the building may be sanitized, Raleigh Circuit Court Chief Judge Andrew Dimlich announced Thursday.
A Circuit Clerk's Office worker was diagnosed Wednesday with Covid-19. The patient, who was at home and asked not to be identified, requested prayer on Thursday.
"They're going to do a clean of it, and then everybody will be opening back," Dimlich said on Thursday.
Dimlich said the courthouse will be open on Monday, with the exception of the Circuit Clerk's Office. Most employees are on quarantine for 10 days, and the Circuit Clerk's Office will operate on a "skeleton crew" during the quarantine, starting Monday.
A Raleigh Voter Registration Office worker had been diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 10.
Although it was first reported by county officials that the Voter Registration worker had recently visited Myrtle Beach, Raleigh Clerk Danny Moore said Thursday that the worker had not been out of the county in recent weeks.