Raleigh health official: Tracing more difficult

Tracing the source of a Covid case is more difficult than in the spring, now that the number of cases in Raleigh County has proliferated, Raleigh Health Department Director Dr. Brian Macaulay said Thursday, and the health department has a new employee who is helping with contact tracing.
Raleigh County had a record 62 new Covid cases on Wednesday, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported, bringing the total number of Raleigh Covid cases to date to 1,894.
Macaulay said that since the current surge in cases of the virus began nationwide in the fall, Raleigh Health Department has hired a new employee to help trace the Covid cases in the county.
So far, he said, the health department has not had to ask WVDHHR to send contact tracers — workers who make calls in order to identify those in the community who were potentially exposed to the sometimes fatal virus — from the National Guard or West Virginia University School of Medicine to Raleigh County to help.
"I don't think we've asked any help from the state, which is our natural 'escape valve,'" Macaulay explained. "We have one new employee who is helping out that we didn't have, before.
"What tends to happen when the load increases, it's like anything. You do a less thorough job, but you just try to find what efficiencies you can.
"In other words, when the contact tracing gets busier, they just try to speed up as best they can. (We) just adjust how much time we spend on the phone and get the maximum amount done."
As the number of cases in the community has risen sharply in the so-called third wave, Macaulay explained, it has become more difficult, if not outright impossible, to pinpoint the precise point of contact. This has led Macaulay to be reluctant to name a church or another location as the source of an outbreak, he explained.
"We don't feel it's helpful, other than making sure locations like that (churches) are following guidelines to limit the spread further," he said.
Now, the only places that are easily identified as a source of a Covid outbreak are places where people are "captive" — prisons, hospitals and nursing homes.
In the spring, when there were fewer cases, it was easier for contact tracers to identify sources like churches, where people congregated for a time but could come and go as they pleased.
"When the case load was much lower, a church outbreak was mostly about that place," Macaulay explained. "One person came in with it and transferred it to other members.
"Now, there's so much Covid in the community, when two or three cases are identified in the church, they're likely to have come from other places. They're not location based," he said. "Historically, when cases were lower, it was related to spread in the church."
Folks should wear masks and keep at least six feet away from one another when they're in church to limit the risk of Covid exposure, according to health officials.
It is also difficult, Macaulay said, to make a precise distinction between Covid cases that are related to Thanksgiving gatherings and the typical increase in respiratory diseases that occurs each winter, when people are spending more times indoors with one another.
Macaulay advised Raleigh residents and others to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and other holidays.
He said people should limit travel, limit the size of gatherings, wear masks and keep socially distant.