Raleigh General Hospital has started to phase in elective surgeries, in a gradual path that will preserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment, in case of a COVID-19 outbreak, Raleigh General CEO Matt Roberts said Monday.
Roberts said that surgeries resumed Friday. An exact count of surgeries performed since Friday was not available on Monday afternoon.
He said hospital staff will be performing a limited number of surgeries for at least a month.
"It's really hard to give you an actual number, but it's increasing," said Roberts. "We're doing the phased approach, where we're limiting the number of ORs (operating rooms) we utilize for elective cases."
He said progress will take place in two-week increments. Each two-week period will result in more surgeries being scheduled. The goal is to offer a full schedule within a four-to-six-week period.
"When that two weeks is over, we'll increase it more," he said. "Four to six weeks, assuming everything's in a good position in our community ... then we'll be able to get back to business as usual for the operating rooms."
Gov. Jim Justice had ordered state hospitals to halt elective surgeries on March 31, in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. On April 20, he ordered that each health care facility could apply to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources through April 27 to resume elective surgeries.
Raleigh General and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, both in Beckley, had opted in mid-March to halt elective surgeries, prior to Justice's order.
"Out of abundance of caution, when everything started ramping up within the country with COVID-19, we shut down all of our outpatients and elective procedures," he said. "We actually did that (before the governor's order), just to be a little more aggressive, make sure we had enough PPE to maintain a good supply, in case we had a surge of COVID-19 patients.
"We were kind of ahead of the game," Roberts added. "We're very conservative about making sure we have the right materials, the right resources, to take care of our patients the way we should."
Learning curve
Roberts reported that, by Monday, Raleigh General had had one COVID-19 patient, who had been discharged.
"The patient was in the hospital for a few days, and they did very well, and they're at home, and they're over COVID-19," he reported. "We were really excited about that, very, very pleased."
Doctors and nurses were on a learning curve with COVID-19.
"When you get your first patient with COVID-19, your staff and your doctors are all nervous because of the changes that are constantly happening, related to 'What does COVID-19 do?'," said Roberts. "Our staff and surgeons and our providers did a really great job.
"Southern West Virginia has been very fortunate," he said. "Knock on wood."
Southern West Virginia did not see a surge of COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Beckley ARH staff also reported one patient with COVID-19 on April 8. That patient, an older male, was released from the hospital on April 18.
Despite the low numbers through April, Roberts said Raleigh General staff remains protective of PPE and medical equipment and will slowly resume elective surgeries.
"It gives us a chance to evaluate our PPE supply and to ensure also that if we get a surge during this time frame, we'll be prepared for it."
In March and April, hospitals across the nation saw a serious shortage of PPE for medical staff. Roberts said Monday that more PPE is available at Raleigh General, through purchases and by state provision.
He said that Raleigh General will still take measures to monitor PPE daily, keeping at least two weeks' supply of masks, gloves and other supplies.
"We've got a very strict in-and-out process for our PPE," Roberts said. "We know our numbers, daily.
"We look at it, daily, to ensure we have enough," he added. "The minimum we're able to live with is 14 days.
"We feel like we're well above that. We feel like we're ready, in the event our community needs us, to step forward."
Checklist and risks
In a press release, Roberts reported that decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks.
Patients with time-sensitive needs will be scheduled first.
Roberts said Raleigh General will require all patients to take a COVID-19 test within five days of the surgery, as part of the pre-admission process, and to practice "safer at home" measures for seven days prior to the procedure and to report any temperature over 100 degrees to their provider.
He reported the hospital now gets "larger shipments" of COVID-19 tests. Patient specimens are sent to LabCorp, the private lab AIT and labs at other hospitals within the Raleigh General network for testing.
"I honestly don't think there's anyone out there who can tell you, with 100 percent accuracy, what's going to happen," he said. "It's too hard to figure, right now.
"Obviously, there's some drugs that are showing some very good promise, that are being approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)," he said. "Hopefully, that will be a game changer for the people who have it.
"My hope is COVID-19 will eventually have a vaccine, or there will be drugs to treat it, and it's something like treating the flu.
"I think it's just so hard to estimate right now that I really wouldn't want to speculate.
"It's a terrible virus," Roberts added. "We wouldn't want to see the great people of southern West Virginia have to deal with that more than they've had to."
On Thursday, the World Health Organization posted an inventory of COVID-19 vaccine initiatives. The list included eight trials, including four in China, that are currently enrolling human volunteers.
CNN reported that 94 of those trials are still in pre-clinical development, which means the drugs are still being tested on animals and not humans.
Using remdesivir
On Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir, for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.
Limited information is known about the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19, but the investigational drug was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the time to recovery in some patients, the FDA reported.
“FDA’s emergency authorization of remdesivir, two days after the National Institutes of Health’s clinical trial showed promising results, is a significant step forward in battling COVID-19 and another example of the Trump Administration moving as quickly as possible to use science to save lives,” said federal Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a press release. “NIH, FDA, and scientists across America and around the world have worked tirelessly with patients to get us this new potential treatment for COVID-19.
"The seamless cooperation between government and private industry under the President’s all-of-America approach to COVID-19 is getting treatment options to patients in record time.”
The emergency use authorization allows for remdesivir to be distributed in the U.S. and administered intravenously by health care providers to treat suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease.
"Severe disease" is defined as patients with low blood oxygen levels or needing oxygen therapy or more intensive breathing support such as a mechanical ventilator, according to the FDA press release.