Raleigh General prepares for COVID-19, delays elective surgery

Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley ARH Hospital will be rescheduling elective and non-urgent surgeries, officials with both hospitals announced on Thursday.
Vice-President Mike Pence had asked the nation’s hospitals to postpone all elective procedures throughout the country, in order to make sure that medical capacity is dedicated to stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Raleigh General Marketing Coordinator Courtney White made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
“Raleigh General Hospital has made the difficult, but necessary, decision to reschedule elective and non-urgent cases for 30 days when deemed clinically appropriate, beginning this week,” White announced Thursday afternoon. “Patients whose appointments are being rescheduled will be notified, and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as feasible.”
She added that new cases are being rescheduled beyond April 19, 2020.
“(The postponement) ensures we will have all necessary personnel available to support our sickest patients,” said White.
Shortly after Raleigh General's announcement, Charleston Area Medical Center also announced a decision to delay elective surgeries and to restrict visitation.
The United States was among the countries with the highest reported outbreak of the virus, with 11,274 cases at 5 p.m. Thursday, surpassing both France (9,058) and South Korea (8,565).
Testing in the United States has been limited, international health officials report. In West Virginia, five cases — including one in Mercer County — had been confirmed by Thursday.
On Thursday night, Beckley ARH Hospital Community CEO Rocco Massey announced that the non-profit hospital will temporarily stop non-elective surgeries, starting on Monday, March 23, 2020.
"We will no longer post any additional elective surgeries after Monday," said Massey. "ARH (based in Kentucky) is following the Kentucky Health Association guidelines for what is considered an elective."
The move by both hospitals, rural health facilities in a county that has currently had no positive COVID-19 tests, places them in tandem with hospitals in larger cities. Those hospitals, in heavily populated areas, postponed non-urgent surgeries in anticipation of a wave of COVID-19 infections.
Although Raleigh County is rural and has a shrinking population, the state has a higher number of adults who are, statistically, more vulnerable to developing severe symptoms of COVID-19, a lower respiratory illness that attacks the lungs.
COVID-19 is more likely to cause death among the elderly and those with pre-existing health problems. Statistically, West Virginia ranks high in both.
USA Today reported Thursday that, two weeks after the U.S. first detected "community transmission" of COVID-19 on March 3, an analysis by the news organization showed that the U.S. trajectory of the pandemic was similar to that of Italy, where rates of transmission and deaths in northern regions were catastrophic.
Italian deaths overtook China's COVID-19 death rate on Thursday, with 3,405 total. Italy's median age is the oldest in Europe at 47.3, with 23 percent of residents aged 65 and older. Around 99 percent of Italians who died of the disease already had heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure, Italian officials reported.
According to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources data, West Virginia has the one of the highest median ages of any other state (16 percent ages 65 and older), and a high rate of chronic lower respiratory disease, along with a higher death rate from respiratory disease, according to state health statistics.
In Raleigh County, which Raleigh General and Beckley ARH are located, about 21 percent of the population was aged 65 or older in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Cabell Huntington Hospital reports that one-half of all adults in the state are smokers or former smokers. The hospital also reported that obstructive lung disease, linked to working in a coal mine, is high among West Virginians.
A recent surge in Black Lung cases impacted southern West Virginia disproportionately, federal statistics show.
Sen. Joe Manchin reported Wednesday that the state has more than 720,000 elderly citizens and more than 220,000 that are under age 60 and critically ill.
"If you put all this together, of the 1,800,000 people (in West Virginia), I have over a million that could be absolutely, totally devastated by this virus, if it hits," Manchin told CNN.
White reported that the move by Raleigh General to delay non-emergency and elective surgeries will conserve essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers and will save hospital and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and supplies.
•••
Nationally, there is a shortage of protective face masks for health care workers, raising concerns from some local nurses about the safety of local health care workers.
On Wednesday, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to steer private businesses to increase production of N95 masks and other critical medical supplies.
Some hospital workers in other states were making their own face masks, national media reported, and nurses nationwide were being forced to reuse face masks.
Only N95 masks offer protection against COVID-19.
Two Raleigh General Hospital nurses reported to The Register-Herald that Raleigh General was also seeing a shortage of supplies. One nurse reported on Wednesday that nurses were wearing the same face mask throughout the day.
A second nurse said Thursday that the hospital is “rationing basic surgical masks.”
“We’re only allowed to have one if we have a patient that’s in droplet isolation,” she said. “If we have a patient in droplet isolation and we’re allowed to have a mask, we’re only allowed to have one mask, per shift.
“Basic surgical masks don’t protect against COVID-19,” the nurse added. “The N95 masks that would provide some sort of protection are being locked up and are only being given out when we get a positive COVID-19 — which means every nurse/PCA that comes into contact with said patient, before we get a positive, is going to be exposed.”
At Beckley ARH, CEO Massey said, numerous patients have been tested for COVID-19, but doctors and nurses are not screened for the virus, as a matter of course, he explained.
"As is the case around the country, supply is limited, and we have to be very responsible with these kits, to ensure we are ready when there is an upswing of COVID-19 in our areas," Massey added. "Staff are appropriately following CDC recommendations in screening patients to determine if their symptoms meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing.
"We do not test doctors or nurses unless they meet the criteria."
Raleigh County Health Department Nursing Director Candy Hurd said Thursday that West Virginians can protect their health care workers by calling ahead to their physicians and scheduling an appointment, if they are showing signs of a respiratory illness, including COVID-19.
Local health care workers can then use additional safety practices to conduct an examination. If a COVID-19 test is warranted, after other respiratory illnesses are ruled out, then a physician can order a test, either through the local health department or a private lab like Lab Corps or Quest.
Local health department officials request one of 500 tests that the federal government made available to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, as necessary.
Hurd said Thursday that everyone in Raleigh County who has met the criteria for testing has been able to get a test through the Raleigh Health Department, she said.
She emphasized that West Virginians can slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying six feet away from each other in a social situation, not gathering in large groups, washing their hands throughout the day for 20 seconds with soap and water after social contact and staying at home if they feel sick.
Those with a fever should stay home until 24 hours after the fever has left, she added.
“While we don’t have specific information to share regarding our equipment, facility set-up, or patient capacity, we want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to our hospitals, should they need care,” said White. “We are confident in our ability to evaluate, manage and treat patients who may have COVID-19.
“We stand by, ready to serve.”
Southern West Virginia has had a limited number of local nurses for several years, with local hospitals employing nurses from other states and countries through a staffing agency.
Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, Boone County, advertised an “immediate need” for inpatient floor nurses at a “per diem” rate with no benefits on Thursday.
Massey said Thursday that morale among local nurses has been strong.
"We see our nurses pulling together and really demonstrating great teamwork in caring for our patients, in what is a very difficult time," Massey said.
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Greenbrier County did not respond on Thursday to similar questions about elective surgeries, nurse shortages, face mask availability and health staff safety.