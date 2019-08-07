Raleigh General Hospital has received stroke accreditation from the joint commission, making them the only hospital in southern West Virginia with a certified stroke program, according to hospital officials.
Raleigh General officials say this will make a big impact on the lives of stroke patients in the region.
“One reason RGH started this was if we got a stroke patient, we didn’t have an inpatient neurologist here and we didn’t really have means for caring this patient the way they should be,” said Raleigh General Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Debbie Vaughn.
“One hundred percent of these patients were transported out for care."
Vaughn says transporting stroke patients out created a hardship for local families, especially the elderly, who had to travel for stroke care because it wasn’t available locally.
Prior to the new program, Raleigh General Hospital was transporting an average of 30 to 40 patients with stroke symptoms out a month, Vaughn said.
The hospital has been working toward implementing a certified stroke program for more than a year and a half. One of the first steps to getting the new stroke accreditation was to bring a hospital neurologist on board.
The hospital selected Dr. Elizabeth Bass, a neuro-hospitalist originally from New York, for the position.
Dr. Bass says she’s excited to work in southern West Virginia because she believes she can really make a difference.
“When I came here, they didn’t have much inpatient neurology care here. They were even sending people with something as simple as a headache out,” Bass said.
“It was a great need for the community."
Bass says she’s found that a lot of area primary care physicians were managing neurology symptoms and most patients never seen a neurologist outpatient.
“I felt like here I could really make a difference,” Bass added.
Bass completed her neurology residency in Richmond, Va. prior to coming to Beckley. She says getting a certified stroke program up and running was a joint effort among all the staff at Raleigh General Hospital.
“Everyone here has been absolutely wonderful," Bass said. "Everyone came together as a team to make this happen."
Cynthia Keely, Quality Director for the American Heart Association, was on site Wednesday when the hospital announced the news.
“For the last couple years, Raleigh General Hospital has worked diligently,” Keely said. “It was something needed for this area and the community at large as there was not a certified stroke center in this area of the state."
Raleigh General had a thorough review prior to being awarded stroke accreditation. During the review process, the joint commission found “zero deficiencies” in the hospital’s program, Keely said.
Raleigh General was also awarded the Silver Stroke Award from the American Heart Association for 2019.
Chief Nursing Officer Vaughn said, “We’re shooting for the gold next year.”
Vaughn added that working with the American Heart Association and interpreting the hospital’s data has confirmed to her that “our patient outcomes are very, very good.”
“With Dr. Bass coming on board to the hospital – as long as it’s not a hemorrhagic stroke, we can now keep them in the community and keep them in our area,” Vaughn said.