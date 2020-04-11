Raleigh General Hospital has placed 11 percent of hospital employees on temporary leave, Raleigh General Hospital administrators announced this week, following a trend that is happening in southern West Virginia and around the country, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the economy.
Raleigh General officers are taking a 10 percent salary reduction over the next two months. The parent company, LifePoint Health, has implemented a 30 percent salary reduction for its CEO and Leadership Team for "a minimum of two months" and reduced the salaries of all employees at the LifePoint Health Support Center by five to 20 percent, according to a news release issued on Thursday.
Raleigh General employees will receive partial pay that is equal to 25 percent of their salary and will continue to receive benefits during the furlough.
"As our hospital continues to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we remain focused on taking care of our patients, taking care of our people, and preventing the spread of disease," Raleigh General Marketing Coordinator Courtney White said. "Like all hospitals, in addition to fighting COVID-19 on the front lines of patient care, we have to manage the business impact we are experiencing due to significant decreases in volume and the utilization of services.
"Declines in utilization are a result of people staying home and practicing smart social distancing, and also because of our decision to reschedule elective and non-urgent procedures, when clinically feasible, in an effort to preserve critical resources needed to care for patients during this global pandemic," White said.
She declined to offer details on the departments that were cut and did not provide a number of employees who are temporarily laid off from work.
The nonprofit research firm Altarum reported in early April that 43,000 health care workers nationwide had been laid off in the first month of the deadly pandemic, but most of the jobs were at doctor and dentist offices — not at hospitals.
During most economic crises, Altarum data shows, health care jobs stay stable. The global pandemic, however, is attacking hospitals by forcing cessation of money-making services and adding to costs for supplies.
In addition, hospitals across the country are anticipating local peaks of the pandemic which will result in treatment of uninsured patients.
The economic stranglehold is forcing hospitals to cut staff while making efforts to prepare to hospitalize unknown numbers of patients who may develop serious complications from the deadly virus.
Anticipating a COVID outbreak last month, U.S. hospitals, including Raleigh General and the nonprofit Beckley ARH Hospital in Beckley, suspended lucrative elective and non-emergency services in an effort to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and medical equipment for patients. Various hospitals have been announcing layoffs, including those in major urban markets such as Boston and Philadelphia.
Closer to home, ARH Health Care Systems announced a temporary cut of 500 employees (8 percent) across its 13-hospital system on March 27, including an unspecified staff reduction at Beckley ARH Hospital.
White thanked hospital staff for its work in "keeping one another and our patients safe during this unprecedented time."
"We also have been adjusting the hours of our staff to align to the volume and acuity of patients we are seeing – a practice that is commonly used among hospitals, and is being leveraged to a greater extent right now," White said. "These are very hard decisions to make, and we are incredibly sensitive to the impact they have on our employees.
"However, these are necessary measures to ensure we are maximizing our resources and supporting our teams on the front lines of battling COVID-19."