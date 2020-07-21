For the safety of its patients, staff and providers, Raleigh General Hospital has announced that it is re-implementing certain visitor restrictions in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
“Like many other communities nationwide, our region is experiencing a rise in positive cases of COVID-19, said Matt Roberts, President & CEO of Raleigh General Hospital. “While we have not yet seen a corresponding rise of hospitalizations, we believe this proactive is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients, employees and providers as safe as possible.”
Zero Visitor Restrictions and Guidelines
Effective today, visitors are not allowed within Raleigh General Hospital unless they meet the following exceptions:
• OB patients (1 adult visitor), Pediatrics (1 parent or guardian) and patients at end-of-life.
Limited Access Points
• Main Lobby
Screening Guidelines
RGH continues to screen all individuals who enter its facilities for symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Individuals who do not pass the evaluation criteria will be denied entry.
“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” added Roberts. “As a large hospital serving the residents of Beckley and the surrounding region, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need.”