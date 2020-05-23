Raleigh General Hospital has announced that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services at its facilities.
The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance. The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, will be implemented effective Tuesday, May 26.
As part of the updated visitor restrictions, inpatients and patients having procedures such as surgeries, endoscopies, colonoscopies and cardiac catheterizations are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one support person for obstetric patients. What this does not include is patients having lab work and imaging, as the hospital continues to ask that no visitors accompany them in the facility. All visitors must be 12 or older, will be screened upon entry and are required to wear their own mask and a wristband while in the facility. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free. Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation or immunocompromised patients or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.
Raleigh General Hospital continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines.