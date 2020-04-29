The number of Raleigh County residents who are voting via absentee ballot has increased drastically, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Raleigh County Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman reported Wednesday.
Chapman said that the typical number of absentee voters in the county in any election is just over 900. This primary election, she said, she and her staff have mailed out about 6,600 absentee ballots and are still processing and mailing out about 1,200 more, which were received over the past two days.
On Wednesday, she encouraged Raleigh County voters to vote by absentee ballot, due to a shortage of poll workers and unpredictability of the COVID-19 virus in upcoming months.
"(The ballots) are very secure, and each one will be counted," she said.
For those who have already received their ballots, she said it is important to mail them early. They are not to wait until May 27, which is when early voting starts.
"Put them in the mail now," said Chapman.
To get an absentee ballot, a voter must apply. They may mail in an application or they may go on the Secretary of State's Office website and apply online.
"On that application, we will have their signature, swearing all the information they have given is true and correct," said Chapman. "We compare that signature to the signature we already have on file from when the registered to vote."
Clerks process the application and send a ballot in the mail.
The ballot will come with two envelopes. One is a self-addressed and stamped envelope so the voter can send the ballot back to the county clerk's office.
The second is a "secrecy" envelope that makes sure the voter has a secret vote. The voter fills out the ballot, signs the envelope to self-identify as the voter and then drops the ballot in the mail to go back to the Raleigh Clerk's Office.
"When that is returned, we will compare the signature again and then enter it immediately into their history, stating they have already voted a ballot for that election," she said.
The move prevents a person from voting in person at the precinct on election day and also voting via absentee ballot.
"That's one thing people are concerned with," she said.
Clerks store the ballots behind two locked doors. On May 27, they process the ballots but do not count or tabulate them. The votes are counted on election day, which will be June 9 this year.
Two clerks work together to ensure that they do not know the identity of the voters.
"Once it's removed from the outer envelope, there's nothing that identifies whose ballot it is," Chapman explained.
She said polls will be open on June 9 but that poll workers are still in short supply in the county. She said that the increased absentee voting for this year will result in more efficiency at the polls and shorter wait times.
Voting in person remains the "gold standard" of voting, Secretary of State Deputy Chief of Staff Mike Queen said on Wednesday.
"Voting in person is the gold standard for the world," said Queen.
At polling places, poll workers from both parties ensure that each voter is registered and eligible to vote, that nobody is unduly influenced or intimidated and that each vote is secret.
"Absolutely, 97 percent of West Virginians typically vote in person," said Queen.
This year, COVID-19 concerns raised that number drastically to around a quarter of the 1.2 million registered voters in the state — up from under three percent last election, he reported.
"It looks like we may hit as high as 20 or 25 percent," said Queen.
West Virginia leads the nation in offering options for voting, said Queen.
Registered voters may vote during early voting in person or vote in person on election day, which remains the most popular. They may also choose to vote the absentee ballot.
Military voters and those with physical disabilities may also vote online.
West Virginia was the first state to roll out electronic voting in 2018.
"We're the first state in the nation to allow disabled voters to vote an electronic ballot," said Queen. "We lead the nation."
Over the past three years, said Queen, 177,001 new voters have been registered in the state, including almost 51,000 high school students.
In 1971, U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph, D-W.Va., was successful in getting the 26th amendment passed, which lowers the voting age from 21 to to 18.
The late Randolph, who died in 1998, had unsuccessfully pushed for the amendment, first in 1942, then nine more times, as a member of the House of Delegates.
In 1971, during the middle of Vietnam War which required 18-year-old men to be drafted to fight in an unpopular war, the amendment passed.
President Richard Nixon directed Randolph to pick the first 18-year-old voter, said Queen.
Randolph chose 18-year-old Ella Mae Thompson of Randolph County.
Now Ella Mae Thompson Haddix said that her brother had been killed in Vietnam in 1969, two weeks before he was expected to return home.
Haddix, a retired art teacher from Tygarts Valley High School, routinely urges West Virginians to vote.