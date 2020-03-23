The Raleigh County Commission is closing the old courthouse facility and certain departments from Tuesday through Friday this week for a deep cleaning.
“In an effort to help reduce the spread of this virus the County Commission felt it was necessary to temporarily close certain offices of the county government,” Ron Hedrick was quoted in a press release.
“During this time we will be deep cleaning the courthouse and preparing to reopen in a potentially limited capacity while still making certain that we are able to assist and serve the public as best we can during this unprecedented time,” he said.
Law enforcement will remain in operation as well as other essential staff.
"We want to thank all of the health care professionals, first responders and other essential services for keeping some normalcy during this time,” Hendrick said.
A complete list of closures is posted at www.raleighcounty.org
Commissioners urge the public to utilize county services by U.S. Mail, by phone or by visiting county websites. A decision for Monday, March 30, will be issued later this week.