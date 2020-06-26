The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Raleigh County continued a recent climb on Friday, adding four from the previous day to hit a total of 46, according to the afternoon tally by the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The county has been experiencing a spike in recent days, adding eight on Thursday and 14 over the last week. The county’s total on June 1 stood at 15.
Mercer and Monroe counties also added one confirmed case each in the Friday report, pushing their respective totals to 31 and nine.
Of 1,545 lab results reported by the DHHR on Friday, 24 came back positive for a test rate of 1.55 percent. Overall, the agency has 162,663 lab results with 2,730 positive results for a test rate of 1.68 percent.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (428/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (107/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (62/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (57/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (55/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (214/5), Kanawha (280/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (40/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (31/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (150/14), Monroe (9/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (59/15), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (62/5), Wyoming (7/0).